Police Blotter | 2-26-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 18

Xavier J. Malone, 23, of Dupo, was arrested for no insurance, no taillights and on a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 at I-255.

Feb. 19

Jason M. Jones, 39, of East Carondelet, was arrested for driving while license suspended, expired registration and on a Monroe County warrant on I-255.

Feb. 22

David J. Becker, 30, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested for DUI shortly after 5:15 p.m. at Columbia High School, 77 Veterans Parkway.

Feb. 23

Scott D. Smith, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to signal shortly before 1 a.m. on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Feb. 24

Elmer C. Murphy, 44, of Dupo, was arrested for expired registration and on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 21

Millstadt police are investigating several reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Stonebridge Estates subdivision off Route 158 on the eastern edge of town. The suspect vehicle is a silver car, police said. Suspects were seen in the subdivision shortly after 4 a.m. Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to call the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 19

David D. Reynolds, 18, of Millstadt, was charged with felony aggravated DUI (drugs)/accident with bodily harm in connection with a Dec. 23 vehicle rollover crash on Route 3 southbound just north of Hanover Road. A female passenger in the vehicle driven by Reynolds was hospitalized in the crash.

Feb. 20

Nathan J. Besher, 18, of Waterloo, was charged with felony criminal damage to government property. Court information alleges that on Feb. 18, Besher damaged property of the Harrisonville Levee District, that being the berm of the levee in Valmeyer.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 19

Duane L. Wilmurth, 29, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, having been previously convicted in St. Clair County.

Neal A. Vogt, 30, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Jefferson County warrant (meth) in the 700 block of Brittany Court.

Feb. 20

Two juveniles were issued city ordinance violations for public fighting at Waterloo High School.