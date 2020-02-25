Police Blotter | 2-19-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 9

Brett G. Muskopf, 29, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage following a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop on Route 3 at Sand Bank Road.

Feb. 16

Jupaul K. Hudson, 29, of Collinsville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended and failure to signal on I-255 at the J.B. Bridge shortly before 1 a.m.

Feb. 18

CPD Det. Michael Barnett responded to Route 3 following morning calls from motorists and assisted Treehouse Wildlife Center in the rescue of an injured barred owl that had suffered injuries to one of its wings as well as an eye injury.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 15

A female FedEx delivery driver reported that she was bitten by two dogs on a property in the 7000 block of D Road shortly after 2 p.m. She refused medical transport.

Feb. 16

No injuries were reported following a rollover crash about 2 p.m. on Bluff Road just north of Hanover Road. A 2020 BMW X3 driven by Barbara Garcia, 59, of Waterloo, left the roadway after the driver looked back at her dogs in the vehicle.

New Athens Police

Feb. 17

Following up on the stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins reported Feb. 7, police said both vehicles stolen from New Athens have been recovered and returned to their owners. “Several personal items belonging to victims of the burglaries were recovered and returned to their owners. At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Both vehicles were abandoned upon being located.”

Waterloo Police

Feb. 14

Tyjuan Alls, 19, of Waterloo, was charged with battery stemming from a Sept. 19 incident.

Brian A. Kohler, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested for misdemeanor aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly approaching a woman after backing out of the KFC/Taco Bell parking lot at 918 N. Market Street and screaming at her.

Feb. 16

Local law enforcement agencies were put on alert following two retail thefts from Rural King in Waterloo over the weekend. The first theft occurred about 6 p.m. Feb. 15 and involved three suspects who took a cart of items from the store and left in a black Chevrolet Cavalier. The second theft occurred about 5 p.m. Feb. 16 and involved a white male who left the store in a silver Chevrolet Impala with a beat-up front end. Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.