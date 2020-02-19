Police Blotter | 2-12-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 30

Ralph W. Schnellbecher, 63, of Millstadt, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 158 at Campbell Lane.

Feb. 8

Chad D. Wisneski, 30, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant on Route 3 at I-255.

Feb. 9

Brett G. Muskopf, 29, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Sand Bank Road.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

Jan. 29

Dylan W. Jett, 26, of Granite City was arrested in Monroe County for possession of cannabis (more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams) with intent to deliver. Also arrested was Tori J. Killy, 22, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of cannabis (more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams).

Millstadt Police

Jan. 14

Carly Jeane Dawe, 31, of Sauget, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) stemming from an earlier incident.

Jan. 29

The report of a stolen boys Harlo brand BMX-style bicycle from the 200 block of West White Street is under investigation. The bicycle is black in color with tan tires.

Jan. 31

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for speeding in the 100 block of East Washington Street. Seven teenagers were inside the vehicle, some of which were not wearing seat belts. Upon investigation, drug paraphernalia, cannabis, vaping pens and empty alcohol bottles were located inside the vehicle. The juvenile driver was charged with speeding and unlawful number of passengers.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 9

No injuries were reported after a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Stacy Wilson, 41, of Valmeyer, went off the roadway in the area of Route 156 at Fountain Creek Ridge Lane about 2 p.m. Passengers inside the vehicle included two children.

New Athens Police

Feb. 7

A total of 17 unlocked vehicles were rummaged through between 11 p.m. and midnight, with items reported stolen from six of the vehicles. A 2014 Ford Fusion was stolen from the 1000 block of South Mill Street shortly after midnight. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is investigating.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Feb. 7

A Yamaha Grizzly four-wheeler was stolen from a shed on Nollman Road off Freeburg-Douglas Road near Millstadt. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force recovered the ATV in St. Clair County. The incident remains under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 7

Mandy Herring, 41, of Valmeyer, was arrested for retail theft after allegedly taking a black bra, a box of trash bags, a bottle of water and grocery items from the store.