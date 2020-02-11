Police Blotter | 2-5-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 20

Jose A. Bentancourt-Valdez, 22, of Fairmont City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 near Mark Drive.

Jan. 30

Jason B. Mader, 47, of Salem, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Carr Creek Drive at Adam Drive.

Angel Bhatti, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 31

Damian M. Smith, 20, of Red Bud, was arrested for driving while license suspended and for unlawful possession of cannabis on Route 3 southbound at Gilmore Lake Road.

Shaun Werner, 38, of High Ridge, Mo., was charged with retail theft in connection with the Jan. 12 theft of 26 bottles of liquor from CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Drive.

Feb. 1

Chicodelaro Brown, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested on an Effingham County warrant at Top Shooters, 531 Old State Route 3. Also arrested at that location was Zachary Hughes, 32, of St. Louis, on a St. Clair County warrant.

Keith D. Brant, 47, of Red Bud, and Jacob W. Turner, 66, of Sparta, were each arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 southbound at Route 158. Brant was also charged with expired registration, no insurance and driving while license revoked.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

Jan. 30

Olivia K. Miranda, 30, of Collinsville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a March 8 incident in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 27

Keith S. Watkins, 56, of Hillsboro, Mo., was arrested on I-255 for possession of methamphetamine, no valid license, no insurance and no valid registration.

Jan. 30

Bryan A. Obst, 48, and Tina M. Obst, 47, both of Waterloo, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a Nov. 6, 2018 incident.

Karl G. Byrd, 44, of Red Bud, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) stemming from a Nov. 29, 2018 incident.

Feb. 1

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted deputies and Monroe County EMS in responding to a rollover crash at 4177 State Route 156 near the fairgrounds about 7:50 p.m. Police said a Buick Encore driven by Rachel M. Hollenbeck-Hipp, 50, of Waterloo, left the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 31

Vicki Moore, 50, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and criminal trespass to motor vehicle stemming from a Nov. 22 incident in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Jan. 27

Rick Schwalbert, 57, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Route 3 at Halifax Drive for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal.

Jan. 30

George O. Huebner Jr., 42, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery at 726 N. Rogers Street.

Jessy D. Ledbetter, 35, of Waterloo, was charged with felony retail theft stemming from a June 23, 2018 incident at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.

Jan. 31

Nathan Cooling, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and speeding.

Feb. 1

Tyler Sooter, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested for obstructing justice and disorderly conduct. He is alleged to have transmitted a false request for EMS without reason for an emergency.