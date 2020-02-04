Police Blotter | 1-29-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 21

Sherri L. Pugh, 53, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Jan. 22

Kenneth R. Larsen, 39, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Jan. 24

Police were searching for a silver Mitsubishi with a red door occupied by a black male and a white female who allegedly stole a basket of alcohol products from Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, about 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on I-255 near the Dupo exit in St. Clair County. This incident is similar to a Jan. 12 theft at CVS Pharmacy. The suspects in that case are a black man and a white man.

Jan. 25

Dakota J. Harvell, 22, of Renault, was arrested for DUI and driving too fast for conditions on Old State Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Steven E. Slavens, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 21

John F. Sullivan, 27, of Millstadt, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery on North Jefferson Street.

Jan. 26

Machelle N. Buckley, 22, of Millstadt, was arrested for domestic battery on Pine Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 1

Kristen F. Long, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at T Road.

Jan. 9

David P. Hickman, 33, and Aaron Wahlman, 39, both of St. Louis, were each cited for criminal trespass to property on the west side of the levee south of 4978 Walnut Road in Valmeyer.

Jan. 23

Curtis L. Ryan, 20, of Burksville Station, was charged with criminal sexual assault following an incident that occurred Oct. 1, 2019. Court information alleges that Ryan committed a sex act with a female who was not able to understand the act or was unable to give knowing consent. He remains in the county jail with bond set at $40,000.

Jan. 24

A license plate scanning device detected a stolen black Honda Civic in the area of Palmer Road and Route 3 in Columbia shortly after 11:50 p.m., after which a deputy attempted to make a stop. The car, which was reported stolen out of Arnold, Mo., led police on a pursuit west on I-255 that was terminated at the J.B. Bridge due to high speeds.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 21

John Walla, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested on South Main Street for a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 22

Heather Owens, 29, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI at 884 State Route 3. Owens and Jeffrey Bailey, 36, of Park Hills, Mo., were also charged with theft after taking a traffic cone from the McDonald’s parking lot.

Jan. 23

Sara B. Kelley, 41, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of retail theft from incidents that occurred at Walmart on Dec. 27 and Jan. 8.

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for unlawful possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo High School.