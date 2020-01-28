Police Blotter | 1-22-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 15

A child was injured by a dog bite inside a residence in the 1000 block of North Briegel Street. Columbia police and EMS responded to the home shortly after 6:40 p.m., after the 2-year-old was bitten by one of the family’s dogs. The child was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.

Jan. 16

Marcos Salvador-Mendoza, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and no valid drivers license on Route 3 at Hill Castle Lane.

Jan. 20

The Metro-East Auto Theft Task Force is investigating after a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Missouri plates was reported stolen from the parking lot of Top Shooters, 531 Old State Route 3 in Columbia, sometime between 6 and 8:40 p.m. The owner of the SUV told Columbia police that his vehicle was locked at the time of the incident and that he possessed the only key. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Matt Jany, who heads up the Auto Theft Task Force, said the unoccupied stolen SUV was recovered the next morning on Wagner Road in rural Millstadt.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 10

Amber McDonald, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Jan. 17

Emergency personnel responded to a rainy two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage on Route 159 near LL Road south of Hecker about 8:15 p.m. Police said Ryan Muench and Breanna Muench, both 33 and from Red Bud, and Jazmyn Diesen, 22, of Belleville and Abigail Kroener, 21, of Oakdale, were all injured in the crash. Diesen and Kroener were transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Muenches were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of various injuries. The crash occurred just south of LL Road and an engine was thrown from one of the vehicles. Ryan Muench was the driver of a 2011 Ford Edge and Jazmyn Diesen was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6. The Pontiac was traveling south on Route 159 when it drove on standing water, spun out of control and crossed into the center lane, striking the northbound Ford in the front passenger side quarter panel, police said. The Red Bud Fire Department assisted Monroe County EMS, MedStar, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies at the scene.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 16

Shawn Steele, 28, of East St. Louis, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) in connection with a Nov. 11 incident and felony domestic battery (prior offense) following a Jan. 10 incident.

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an e-cigarette at Waterloo High School.

Jan. 17

Heather Leone, 43, of Columbia, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly stealing an ice maker, shot glasses, a purse and other items from the store.