Police Blotter | 5-13-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 22

A criminal damage to property incident that occurred April 21-22 at Luhr Brothers remains under investigation. Extensive damage occurred to multiple tires parked in their bottom parking lot located on Sand Bank Road at Bluff Road during the evening hours. Luhr Brothers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the damage. Contact Det. Sgt. Karla Heine at 618-281-5151 with any pertinent information to this matter.

May 6

Police are investigating after a man reported that he accidentally left his wallet on top of his car after fueling at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street in Columbia, about 11:25 a.m. He returned a few minutes later to recover the misplaced wallet, but it was missing credit cards and cash. Columbia police advised the man to cancel all credit cards.

May 8

Joseph D. Wilson, 44, of Columbia, was arrested at 548 S. Main Street, Lot 18, on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation for damage to property.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 10

A young Waterloo man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in Wartburg. Police said a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Maclain Nobbe, 19, of Waterloo, was traveling on Ahne Road about one-half mile west of Maeystown Road when it went off the roadway and into a ditch about 12:50 p.m. Nobbe was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

St. Clair County Sheriff

May 9

Columbia EMS responded along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department about 12:30 p.m. to a report of a 37-year-old man who was bitten in the leg by a dog while running in the area of 1818 Columbia Quarry Road. The man refused medical transport but waited on scene to receive information on rabies testing and filing a report.

Waterloo Police

May 3

Matthew Brendley, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart.

May 8

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded about 4 p.m. to the report of a older man found by a relative with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home on Dannehold Farms Drive. The man was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital, where he died that evening. Police said they did not suspect foul play in the incident, but as proper protocol requested an Illinois State Police crime scene unit to rule out the possibility of any suspicious circumstances.

May 11

Gregory Henry, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI (fourth offense), domestic battery and driving while license revoked on Route 3.