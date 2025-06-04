Police Blotter | 5-28-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 19

Richard W. Straub, 61, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct at 12:25 p.m. at Metter Park, 206 E. Legion Street. Straub was then arrested for DUI (alcohol/intoxicating compound) just before 1:30 p.m. on South Metter Avenue at East Cherry Street. Straub was also charged with illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) and disregarding a stop sign.

May 21

Kelli J. Knopf (Williams), 62, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

Shawn E. Weaver, 45, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. for DUI, improper turn signal and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

May 24

Emily S. Reeves, 23, of St. Louis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm for accidentally firing a Glock Model 20 10 mm handgun in the vicinity of a male bystander. She told police she was moving the firearm in her vehicle in the 800 block of Columbia Centre at about 10:50 p.m. when it fired. No injuries were reported.

May 25

Tameka N. Pittman, 44, of Greeneville, N.C., was charged with violating an order of protection issued in Allen County, Ind., for allegedly being in a vehicle at the Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Drive, near the person protected under the order.

MEGSI

May 27

Scott A. Medford, 50, of Dupo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Millstadt Police

May 21

Shortly before 7 a.m., police took a report of a stolen vehicle on Veranda Court in the Parkview Manor Subdivision. Stolen was a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. “Investigation has revealed the vehicle left town around 2:30 a.m. via Route 163,” police stated in an email notification. In addition, police said a few thefts from vehicles in the area around Veranda Court have been reported.

At 9:45 a.m., police responded for the sheriff’s department to check on a suspicious subject in the 6000 block of Floraville Road north of Douglas Road. Police located the subject and upon investigating, it was discovered the subject had an active misdemeanor warrant out of Troy for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the St. Clair County Jail.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police took a report of criminal damage to vehicle that occurred overnight in the 400 block of West Laurel Street. The vehicle’s side mirror was damaged.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 21

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS assisted deputies in responding just before 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on Route 3 near Crook Road south of Waterloo. A pewter Chevrolet pickup truck struck the rear end of a white Chevrolet Trax. Injuries were minor in nature.

May 23

Zachery T. Heilig, 26, of Waterloo, was charged with felony theft for allegedly using a bank account to unlawfully obtain $4,216.20 between Oct. 3 and Dec. 16, 2024, from a female victim.

May 24

Erin M. Redd, 46, of Columbia, was charged with obstructing identification during a traffic stop on Route 3 at Admiral Weinel Drive in Columbia.

May 26

Vanessa R. Rulo, 45, of Park Hills, Mo., was charged with obstructing identification during a traffic stop at Palmer Road and Southport Drive in Columbia.

May 27

Jordan J. Helfriech, 31, of Millstadt, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in connection with a Jan. 29 incident during which Helfriech is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

May 23

Jessie W. Potts, 38, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly punching a female victim in the face with a closed fist.

May 24

Freddie J. Baker, 37, of Los Angeles, Calif., was arrested about 1:30 p.m. for DUI.

James L. Hermanns, 56, of Waterloo, was arrested for resisting arrest at 107 S. Main Street.

May 25

Hillary K. Kaufmann, 37, of Millstadt, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. for DUI, failure to reduce speed and no insurance.