Police Blotter | 5-21-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 13

Darrius W. Buford, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice out of state warrant in the 300 block of North Metter Avenue.

May 14

Vincent M. Brinson, 37, of Alton, was arrested on an in-state warrant at 287 Southwoods Drive.

May 15

Jason A. Reichert, 50, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 11:55 p.m. for DUI, illegal lighting and expired registration on Lakefield Drive at Rueck Road.

May 19

Zachary M. Chance, 24, of Caseyville, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Sand Bank Road.

At about 12:50 a.m., an officer patrolling in the area of Clement Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, observed a vehicle in the auto dealership parking lot and drove toward it, after which the vehicle sped away. The officer attempted to follow the vehicle, which continued to run multiple stop lights on northbound Route 3 at a high rate of speed, then sped west on I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri. Columbia police terminated the pursuit due to unsafe speeds. Police described the suspect vehicle as a silver Toyota Camry with Illinois plates.

Emergency personnel responded about 7:25 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at North Main Street/Sand Bank Road. No injuries were reported in the incident, which involved an SUV rear-ending a fuel truck.

Millstadt Police

May 14

Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to an apartment building on M&O Station Road in reference to a tenant threatening a neighbor. A short time later, the responding officer observed the suspect driving in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Kate E. Morris, 35, of Millstadt, was charged with disorderly conduct, no insurance and expired registration.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 8

Roy Edwards Jr., 50, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant to revoke probation. Edwards was sentenced to 24 months of probation in Monroe County Court on Sept. 17, 2024. On Feb. 5, Edwards violated the terms of his probation for allegedly committing theft and interference in utility services in St. Clair County.

May 12

Caleb A.D. McNeal, 22, of St. Louis, was arrested on Old Route 3 near Skyline Drive in Columbia on a McLean County warrant for DUI. Also arrested was Charles D. McNeal, 27, of East Carondelet, on a St. Clair County warrant.

May 14

Karla M. Mueth, 65, of Dupo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

May 16

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to a male subject in his 30s that was reported to be overdosing on unknown pills in the 5900 block of Rachel Drive southwest of Hecker. Narcan – a life-saving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose – was administered to the patient, who was then transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital.

May 20

John A. Brooks, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in connection with a June 24, 2022, incident during which Brooks is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen vehicle. Brooks was also charged with obstruction of justice (leaving the state). The latest warrant was issued in connection with his failure to appear in court for the stolen vehicle and obstruction charges in June 2023.

St. Clair County Sheriff

May 18

The Hecker Fire Department responded shortly before 11:10 a.m. along with police and EMS personnel to a single-vehicle crash with possible injury in the 6400 block of Route 156 between Probst Road and Kaiser Road. The vehicle involved was a maroon sedan, per initial 911 dispatch reports.

Waterloo Police

April 9

Anthony J.R. Teufel, 38, of Waterloo, was arraigned on a charge of violating an order of protection.

May 11

Jason A. Weiss, 46, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI at 6:32 p.m. on South Market Street at Bulldog Boulevard. Weiss was also charged with improper lane usage.

May 15

The Waterloo fire and police departments responded just after 11 p.m. for a car on fire in the 500 block of Park Street. A white, newer-model coupe appeared to have had a fire in the engine compartment. The blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

May 19

Christopher M. Pincon, 19, of Livingston, Mont., was cited for uninvited solicitation in the 200 block of Sarah Court.