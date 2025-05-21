Police Blotter | 5-14-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 7

Eric J. Frierdich, 39, of Columbia, was arrested on three Monroe County warrants in the 100 block of South Main Street. One of the warrants was issued by Waterloo police on a charge of retail theft in connection with a March 13 incident during which Frierdich is alleged to have taken merchandise from Dollar General, 717 N. Market Street, without paying full retail value.

May 9

Paris M. Jacobs, 26, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with a Dec. 23, 2024, incident during which Jacobs was cited for driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop on Route 3 at West Bottom Avenue.

May 10

James C. Voss, 32, of Fults, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for suspended registration and no insurance on West Liberty Street at South Main Street.

May 11

Jadie J. Mercille, 28, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended on South Main Street at McCrosky Professional Parkway.

May 12

Nelda P. Cobb, 42, of Waterloo, was charged with battery for allegedly making physical contact with a female victim on April 27.

May 13

Emergency personnel responded to two separate late afternoon rush hour crashes on I-255 near the Columbia exit onto Route 3 southbound. The first was at 4 p.m. and involved road blockage with airbag deployment. The other crash occurred at 5 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injury in either incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 6

Stephanie E. Mueller, 37, of Marissa, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon for allegedly possessing 32 rounds of live ammunition stamped with “LC 53.”

May 8

Samuel C. Cole, 31, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly before 6:50 p.m. for DUI in the 5000 block of Route 159 near Sunset Lane.

Waterloo Police

May 9

Jordan E. Fahey, 33, of New Athens, was charged with DUI and no insurance in connection with an April 20 incident during which Fahey’s vehicle crashed into a house in the 100 block of South Moore Street at the T intersection with West Mill Street just before 12:50 a.m.

Peggy R. Robason, 38, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a Feb. 4 incident in the 1300 block of Rachael Lane.

May 10

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding to the area of the 400 block of South Church Street and Elm Street for a gas leak shortly before 2:30 p.m. A City of Waterloo utilities crew was dispatched to that area to assess the situation and was able to repair the leak.

May 13

Emergency personnel responded about 2:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Market Street at Front Street (Route 156). Monroe County EMS checked on a child passenger in one of the vehicles. None of those involved in the crash required medical transport from the scene.