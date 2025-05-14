Police Blotter | 5-7-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 1

Kassidy C. Kristoff, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and driving on the shoulder about 12:35 a.m. on Route 3 at Carl Street.

May 5

Timothy A. Hardin, 46, of Cahokia, was charged with driving while license revoked (DUI, ninth offense) following a traffic stop April 24 on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Illinois State Police

April 24

A five-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound I-255 in Columbia. No injuries were reported. The vehicles involved a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Gregory S. Abeyta, 29, of Arnold, Mo., a 2018 Hyundai Sonata driven by Meredith L. Koch, 29, of Columbia, a 2021 Buick Encore driven by Casie R. Sellers, 37, of Columbia, a 2024 Kia Soul, driven by Megan D. Humphries, 19, of Freeburg, and a 2025 Hyundai Elantra driven by Sam J. Willie, 43, of Waterloo.

May 5

Brian J. Tuttle, 51, of Hillsboro, Mo., was charged with aggravated DUI (accident/bodily harm) in connection with a Sept. 14, 2024, crash near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge during which Tuttle struck the rear of another vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing the other vehicle to flip and both to catch fire. Three people were transported to area hospitals as a result of the crash. At the time, Tuttle was charged with DUI (combination of alcohol and drugs), failure to give notice of a crash, failure to give information or offer aid after a crash which involves injury, failure to reduce speed while approaching a disabled vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, false registration information, improper lane usage, no registration and failure to notify of an address change. According to the latest filing, one of the victims has sustained “great bodily harm” – severe burns – as a result of the crash, leading to the felony charge. If guilty, Tuttle faces a prison term of not less than one year and not more than 12 years in an Illinois Department of Corrections facility.

Millstadt Police

May 4

Shortly before 3 p.m., police received a report of a domestic battery in progress on East Mill Street. Upon the officer’s arrival, an investigation was begun and, with the assistance of Smithton police, a suspect was taken into custody. Derek A. Patterson, 35, of Millstadt, was charged with domestic battery.

Monroe County

April 26

Jordan C. Swan, 39, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for DUI on Route 159 at LL Road, Red Bud. Swan was also charged with driving while license revoked (DUI, second offense). On April 8, Swan had been charged with felony failure to return from furlough for allegedly failing to report to Monroe County Jail in March to serve conditional discharge for felony driving while license revoked.

April 28

Robert C. Sanders, 55, of Warrensburg, Mo., was arrested for DUI in the 6100 block of Route 3 south of Waterloo.

April 29

Matthew D. Long, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI about 10:45 p.m. on Route 156 at Brian Lane west of Foster Pond.

April 30

At 3:05 p.m. on Floraville Road at Gilmore Lake Road, a 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by a juvenile female from Smithton rear-ended a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Kaitlyn Thee, 20 of Waterloo, which was stopped and preparing to turn north onto Gilmore Lake Road from Floraville Road. The driver of the Jeep said this was due to a foggy windshield. Thee was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

May 5

Jerald C. Weiss Jr., 39, of Potosi, Mo., was arrested for a Clayton, Mo., warrant on Old Route 3 at Columbia Lakes Drive in Columbia.

May 6

Emergency personnel responded about 11:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Bluff Road near Steffen Road after a 58-year-old man sustained a fall from a ladder. The man was not conscious but breathing upon initial reports from the scene. CPR was also performed on the patient. A medical helicopter was requested for transport, with a landing zone set up on Steffen Road. The man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

April 9

Alonzo L. Hoffman, 25, of East St. Louis, was charged in connection with a Dec. 30, 2024, incident at Mobil on the Run, 1000 Route 3, Waterloo. Hoffmann is charged with theft, criminal damage to property and burglary, Class 3, 4 and 2 Felonies, respectively. Hoffman is one of four who allegedly entered the convenience store using a crowbar then broke into a video gambling machine and took an undisclosed amount of money. There were a series of similar thefts earlier that week in Red Bud and Fairview Heights.

May 1

Kyle D. Rusteberg, 18, of Waterloo, was charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing merchandise from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.

May 2

A 16-year-old Waterloo male was cited for unlawful passing of a school bus (loading/unloading) and no insurance on South Market at Sycamore Drive.

May 4

Kyle D. Johnson, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land at a residence in the 600 block of South Church Street.

May 5

David N. Holeman, 55, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in connection with a Nov. 17, 2024, incident during which Holeman is charged with armed violence (category 1) for allegedly being in possession of a Ruger 9 mm handgun while also unlawfully possessing a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms). Holeman is also charged with possession of methamphetamine (15-100 grams) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).