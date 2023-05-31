Police Blotter | 5-24-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 9 – Brent A. Doty, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property after allegedly damaging a tire on someone’s vehicle.

May 15 – Christopher M. Komrska, 44, of Pevely, Mo., was arrested for a warrant on I-255 southbound.

May 16 – Jameca N. Oden, 37, of Cahokia, was arrested for a warrant, no insurance and driving while registration suspended on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

May 16 – Brandy L. Saxton, 35, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a warrant and for being unlicensed on I-255 southbound.

May 17 – A three-vehicle crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road. A white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Ruby Giovanetti, 86, of Dupo, was attempting to turn left onto Valmeyer Road from northbound Route 3 with a green light but no green arrow. Her SUV drove into the path of a tan 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Kendra Lawson, 31, of St. Louis, which was traveling south on Route 3. This collision resulted in these vehicles veering over a concrete island and into a silver 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Hannah Dycus, 22, of Dupo, which was on Valmeyer Road waiting to turn left to northbound Route 3. Giovanetti and Lawson were transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. Dycus was transported by Monroe County EMS to Belleville Memorial Hospital. Giovanetti was cited for failure to yield turning left.

May 17 – Shortly after 9:45 p.m., Joshua L. Patterson, 40, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and disregarding a stop sign on North Rapp Street at Veterans Parkway.

May 17 – Sarah L. Campbell, 38, of Dupo, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for expired registration on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

May 21 – Shortly after 12:45 a.m., John H. Juengel, 46, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at North Main Street.

May 21 – Sean P. Etzkorn, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 7:20 p.m. for DUI on Route 3 at Eagle Drive.

May 21 – Bradley S. Liefer, 39, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 700 block of Briar Lake Place.

May 22 – A three-vehicle crash occurred about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway. A 2016 BMW driven by Bradley Eisenhauer, 46, of Columbia, was driving north on Route 3 and turned left onto Veterans Parkway on a green light without a green arrow, crossing into the path of a 2011 Hyundai driven by James Dauer, which was traveling south on Route 3. The force of this collision resulted in a 2008 Infiniti that was stopped at the light on Veterans Parkway near McDonald’s also being struck. Dauer was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries. Eisenhauer was cited for failure to yield turning left.

MEGSI

May 19

Jesse L. Matthews, 41, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 11 – Sara M. Lichtenstein, 39, of Waterloo, was cited for littering on Route 3 at North Market Street in Waterloo.

May 15 – Desean R. Farr, 29, of St. Louis, was arrested on Route 3 at South Carl Drive in Columbia for a St. Clair County warrant.

May 18 – Nico S. Steinhauer, 44, of Evansville, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a Feb. 6 incident during which she allegedly was in possession of an uncased, loaded .38 caliber handgun without a valid FOID or concealed carry license.

May 20 – Mark C. Hicks, 44, of Dupo, was arrested on a Wayne County, Mo., warrant and also for driving while license suspended on I-255 southbound.

St. Clair County Sheriff

May 20 – At about 4:30 p.m., a crash occurred involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Douglas Road at Roachtown Road southeast of Millstadt. A 2020 Harley-Davidson driven by Ronald Haney, 56, of Granite City, turned in front of a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Amy Doctor, 33, of Freeburg, resulting in a collision. Haney and a 51-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries.

May 20 – At 8:55 p.m., deputies responded to Stolle Road at Triple Lakes Road for a hit-and-run traffic crash. Police said an unknown vehicle struck a truck driven by Bernard Winkler, 33, of St. Louis, that was stopped at the intersection.

Waterloo Police

May 13 – Lyn M. Falk Ahne, 51, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation shortly before 6 p.m. for fighting, quarreling or wrangling in public at Outsider, 104 S. Market Street.

May 14 – Jacob D. Reichert, 25, of Columbia, was cited shortly after 1:40 p.m. for cruelty to animals after allegedly leaving a male pit bull stranded inside a locked vehicle in the parking lot of Schnucks, 150 Waterloo Commons Drive, with the outdoor temperature at 87 degrees in full sunlight.

May 16 – Eric D. Hermann, 30, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery (public place) for allegedly dragging a female victim by the arm out of Denny’s, 959 Illinois Route 3.

May 21 – Dennis T. Trentman, 32, of Wentzville, Mo., was arrested at about 8:45 p.m. for DUI, unlawful possession of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving while license suspended on Plaza Drive.