Police Blotter | 5-17-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 10

Corey A. Embrich, 33, of Red Bud, was arrested for driving while license revoked and on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Carl Street.

May 16

More charges were filed in connection with an April 18 brawl in the Burger King parking lot, 350 Columbia Centre Drive. Donald O. Rackhaus, 22, and Chase Mantz, 19, both of East Carondelet, were charged with felony aggravated battery (public place) and reckless conduct. Abigail B. Kenner, 19, and Kylie J. Radford, 19, both of Dupo; Shawntae Brown, 20, of Columbia; Ashiah M. Thornton, 22, of East Carondelet; Jamisha Ousley, 22, of East St. Louis; and Aniya M. Johnson, 21, of Collinsville, were all charged with reckless conduct in the incident. Previously charged with mob action and aggravated battery in the incident were Samantha N. Hunsaker and Rebecca L. Hunsaker of East Carondelet.

Illinois State Police

May 14

Dupo police, fire department and EMS personnel responded late in the evening to assist Illinois State Police with a vehicle crash on I-255 southbound at milepost 8.4 near the St. Clair County-Monroe County line. A silver 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Karen Gmerek, 54, of St. Louis, was traveling south and struck the rear of a southbound beige 2005 Toyota Celica driven by Trevor Gahn, 47, of Waterloo. The Celica left the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment before striking a fence. The Camry left the roadway to the right before coming to rest. Both drivers declined medical transport at the scene. Gmerek was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Millstadt Police

May 1

As a follow-up to the early morning theft of vehicles on Liederkranz Lane and South Kossuth Street, it was learned that a third vehicle burglary occurred about that same time on Rhineland Place.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 7

Deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. to the rural area of B Road at Merrimac Road for a report of shots fired. An arriving deputy observed a vehicle at the scene and attempted to pull it over to investigate the incident. Police said this vehicle stopped for a short time, then as the deputy was speaking with the driver at the driver’s door, the driver put the vehicle in drive and took off. “It is believed the driver did not know where he was due to the vehicle only traveling a short distance before the driver failed to turn at an intersection and placed the vehicle in a large ditch,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. The driver and passenger were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

May 10

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a crash on Route 156 west of Waterloo near Trout Camp Road. Initial reports indicate a vehicle left the highway and struck a utility pole. Injuries were believed to be minor.

May 11

Kenneth R. Kulage, 38, of St. Louis, was charged with burglary following a Dec. 18, 2020, incident in which he allegedly entered a vehicle in the 2800 block of Woodson Drive near Columbia with the intent to commit theft. He was recently charged with retail theft, burglary, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and aggravated fleeing in connection an April 30 incident at Rural King that ended in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

May 2

Kimberly D. Denning, 61, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 8:51 p.m. on Lake Drive at Sunset Drive.

May 10

Lee E. Nichols, 38, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly threatening bodily harm to three individuals at the Waterloo Skate Park, 316 N. Library Street.