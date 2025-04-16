Police Blotter | 4-9-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 31

A woman was arraigned in connection with a June 2023 incident during which Nauticapamela J. Hampton, 27, is alleged to have cashed a fraudulent check in the amount of $1,000 at Associated Bank in Columbia.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 2

Emergency personnel responded about 5:40 p.m. to a hit-and-run crash on Route 3 at FF Road near Hope Christian Church south of Columbia. A pickup truck was involved in the crash, which resulted in a silver Kia Optima driving away from the scene. This vehicle was observed traveling south on Route 3 toward Waterloo. The Kia was later located and an arrest was made. Bobby M. Gullett III, 29, of Red Bud, was charged with leaving the scene. He was also charged with possession of fentanyl. The Columbia Fire Department assisted EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

April 7

Connor M. Lucco, 36, of Edwardsville, was arrested on South Church and West Third streets in Waterloo on an outstanding Monroe County warrant for possession of methamphetamine in connection with a July 18, 2024, incident.

Waterloo Police

April 5

Patrick C. Barkofske, 31, of Waterloo, was cited shortly after 11 a.m. for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

April 7

The right-hand northbound lane of Route 3 at Park Street/Route 156 was closed during the early afternoon hours after a semi lost a load of metal coils. Officers assisted with the incident.