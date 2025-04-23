Police Blotter | 4-16-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 10

Richard S. Norman, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 600 block of North Main Street for a Monroe County warrant (retail theft).

April 12

Emergency personnel responded about 6:45 p.m. to a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of South Main Street at Centerville Road. A gray 2007 Mazda minivan driven by Cassandra R. Sanders, 36, of Columbia, was driving west on Centerville Road and failed to stop at the intersection of South Main Street, resulting in a T-bone crash into a white 2024 Jeep driven by Larry Simmons, 79, of Columbia, which was traveling north on Main Street. The Mazda drove away from the scene, traveling south on Main Street and then turning onto northbound Route 3 before finally stopping on Route 3 at Carl Street due to mechanical issues. Sanders was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. A female passenger in Simmons’ vehicle was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville for treatment of minor injuries.

April 13

Nathan J. Besher, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at about 1:45 a.m. at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street. He was also charged with disobeying a traffic control device, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol. Later that day, he was arrested for felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a gas pump at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Multiple departments responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to a fire in the kitchen of a home in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive. The occupant of the residence safely exited without injury, as firefighters on scene reported the flames had spread to the attic and smoke was seen in the garage. The fire was reported to be knocked down within about 20 minutes. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 11 a.m.

Ethan M. Hahs, 28, of Dupo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 600 block of Westpark Drive.

Millstadt Police

March 26

At 6:22 p.m., Patricia J. Pickering, 61, of Smithton, was cited for battery following an incident that occurred on South Kossuth Street.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Joseph F. Orsa, 69, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and speeding on South Jefferson Street.

April 8

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., Patricia D. Seets, 55, of Chester, was cited for driving while suspended, no insurance, and unlawful use electronic communications device in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 31

Keosha K. Mitchell, 33, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Louis County warrant (theft) on Route 158 at Frontage Road in Columbia.

April 8

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 1:10 p.m. on Bluff Road at Steppig Road. A 2021 GMC Sierra driven by James Myers, 49, of Columbia, and 2003 Chevy 1500 driven by Mark Dehn, 73, of Columbia, were traveling south on Bluff Road when the GMC attempted to pass the Chevy and struck its driver’s side, causing both to leave the roadway. The GMC overturned multiple times. Police said Myers suffered from a medical issue that led to the crash. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

April 9

Heather K. Rorie, 36, of Renault, was charged with criminal trespass to land for allegedly entering a house in the 2100 block of Main Street in Renault during a Jan. 20 incident.

April 13

At 6 a.m., a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by Aunyia Blanchard, 26, of Collinsville, attempted to avoid an animal on Bluff Road at Herbst Road, causing the vehicle to overturn. Blanchard and a female juvenile passenger were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

April 14

Dallas S. Butler, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with felony exploitation of an elderly individual. Butler is alleged to have stolen between $5,000 and $50,000 from a female family member over 65 years of age from Aug. 1, 2024 to Dec. 20, 2024.

Michael T. Bleckler, 36, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant (possession of a controlled substance) on Route 158 at Todd Center Drive in Columbia.

St. Clair County Sheriff

April 13

The Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in responding shortly before 6:45 p.m. to a rollover crash with injuries in the 4600 block of Floraville Road near Lower Saxtown Road. The initial report from 911 dispatch indicated there was a child passenger and the driver of the vehicle was dazed as a result of the crash. Injuries were believed to be minor.

Valmeyer Police

April 6

Cassandra S. Crowe, 36, of Valmeyer, was charged with battery (physical contact).

Waterloo Police

April 9

Martavius B. Corker Tukes, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was charged with forgery for allegedly issuing a fraudulent check in connection with a Dec. 2, 2024, incident.

April 13

Angel D. Hernandez Gutierrez, 30, of Carbondale, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at Rose Lane. Hernandez Gutierrez was subsequently charged with resisting arrest at the scene and obstructing a police officer for refusing to allow an officer to take his fingerprints. He was also charged with driving without a license (never issued), no license plates, no registration and disregarding a traffic control device.