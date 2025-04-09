Police Blotter | 4-2-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 30

Joshua A. Avello, 38, of Millstadt, was arrested shortly before 3:30 a.m. for DUI and disobeying a traffic control device on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive.

Millstadt Police

March 24

At 1:08 a.m., Carissa L. Groves, 19, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding in the 400 block of East Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 26

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS assisted deputies in responding just after 4:30 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Route 3 at Hanover Road. No injuries were reported in the crash.

March 27

Gergory D. Venable, 53, of Bixby, Mo., and Jordan L. Ransom, 29, of Redford, Mo., were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and armed violence (category 1) for allegedly being in possession of a handgun while also in possession of meth. Venable was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Grace K. Raftery, 21, of Red Bud, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant (possession of a controlled substance) in the 4800 block of J Road.

David R. Shreve, 44, of Columbia, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant (possession of meth, possession of controlled substance) in the 600 block of West Bottom Avenue.

March 28

Emergency personnel responded about 8:05 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 between J and LL roads south of Waterloo. A 2018 Ford Focus driven by Gary Juelfs, 64, of Red Bud, was traveling north on Route 3 with a 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Rees, 21, of Steeleville, trailing behind. The Fiesta struck the rear of the Focus, resulting in the Focus entering the southbound lanes of Route 3, where it was struck by a 2023 Nissan Rogue driven by Cody Spradling, 38, of Fairview Heights. Juelfs was transported to an area hospital by Monroe County EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Red Bud Fire Department assisted police and EMS at the scene.

Waterloo Police

March 12

Steven A. Caughron, 67, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (DUI, second offense), following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.

March 25

Gerard B. Bieber, 67, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bieber was denied pretrial release for violating terms of release in connection with a March 17 incident in which Bieber was also charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams).

March 26

Patrick C. Barkofske, 31, of Waterloo, was cited at 2:15 p.m. for pedestrian under the influence on Route 3 at Park Street.

March 29

Jordan Moore, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 11:43 p.m. on Hamacher Street at Washington Drive.