Police Blotter | 3-26-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 22

Kawynn V. Smith, 63, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated battery (public place) for allegedly striking two female victims in the face at The Barn, 316 N. Main Street.

March 25

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive near Moto Mart. There were no initial injuries reported, but a female in a van involved in the collision later requested to be checked out by EMS personnel.

Millstadt Police

March 8

At 2:45 a.m., Austin P. Keen, 28, of Swansea, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and no registration light in the 100 block of East Washington Street.

March 17

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a stolen motorcycle that was being driven through town. The motorcycle sped away, traveling north on Route 163. At Route 163 and Eiler Road, the suspect fled on foot from this motorcycle. A foot pursuit was initiated, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Smithton Police Department responded to assist in the arrest. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force assisted in the ensuing investigation. Travis J. Schaub, 31, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing police (21 miles per hour or more over the speed limit) and reckless driving.

March 18

On Dec. 22 at 9:20 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at South Kossuth Street and Washington Street, during which the driver was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant. During the incident, a suspected controlled substance was discovered in the vehicle, which was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Upon receiving the lab’s results, Machelle N. Buckley, 27, of Millstadt, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam). Buckley was arrested at a residence on Pine Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 19

Taylor A. Payne, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 300 block of South Market Street in Waterloo on a St. Louis County warrant (possession of a controlled substance).

March 24

Laura L. Hall, 52, of Dupo, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 at GG Road.

Waterloo Police

March 20

Kyla M. Harris, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with retail theft at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street, in connection with a Feb. 25 incident.

March 21

Corey J. Sharp, 35, of Belleville, was arrested at about 9 a.m. for DUI, driving while license suspended and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road. Sharp was also charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a 2012 Chevrolet SUV with a brick on March 20 in the 100 block of Rau Street.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded late in the evening to the area of West Third Street near Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School following a domestic disturbance that resulted in the suspect fleeing the scene upon police arrival. The suspect was brought into custody on March 24, with charges pending.

March 22

Blaine A. Taylor, 39, of Millstadt, was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer after allegedly attempting to strike an officer’s leg and chest.

March 25

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Kasey Lane in Waterloo. One of the vehicles was reported to be smoking following the collision. No injuries were reported in the incident.