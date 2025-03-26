Police Blotter | 3-19-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 14

Jamie M. Canman, 36, of Columbia, was charged with visitation interference (petty).

Conservation Police

March 15

Scott A. Spier, 59, of Sparta, was arrested for DUI on Brickey Road in rural Red Bud.

Illinois State Police

March 16

Logan H. Stawizynski, 18, of High Ridge, Mo., was arrested for DUI at 12:06 a.m. on I-255 near milepost 6 north of Columbia. Stawizynski was also charged with “attempted consumption of alcohol by a person under 21” and improper lane usage.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 5

Caleb S. Fuller, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Hill Castle Road at Hilltop Road.

March 13

Janeen M. Salem, 35, of St. Peters, Mo., was charged with possession of burglary tools, including a Dewalt drill with a cutting blade, which was allegedly to be used to break into a storage unit at Advantage Storage, 1322 Valmeyer Road, Columbia. The MCSD said following this arrest it is seeking assistance from the public, particularly those who rent storage units at Advantage Storage. The MCSD asked tenants of Advantage Storage to inspect their unit to ensure the lock has not been replaced, check their unit to confirm no items are missing, and also look for damage. Salem was also charged with possession of methamphetamine on March 14.

March 14

Tanya M. Schreiber, 46, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 at HH Road in Waterloo. Schreiber was also charged with driving on a suspended license.

Mikayla N. Sauer, 21, of Fults, was charged with purchasing/accepting liquor for a minor in the 4400 block of LL Road in Fults.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 26

Steve G. Nikolaisen, 58, of Waterloo, was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:22 p.m. on North Rogers Street at East First Street.

March 4

Nathan M. Besher, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 10:46 p.m. at 150 Waterloo Commons Drive. Besher was also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (driver).

March 6

Anthony M. Bertram, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor in public license, illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) and speeding.

March 10

Erik J. Stall, 34, of Caseyville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams).

March 11

Noah M. Schmidt, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with obstructing identification, possession of a fictitious or unlawfully altered driver’s license and expired registration in connection with a traffic stop at 7:19 a.m. on Route 3 at Kevin Street.

March 14

Police are investigating after one vehicle was stolen and a few others were entered in the Country Club Hills subdivision. Sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., a 2021 Volkswagen SUV that was unlocked with its keys inside was stolen from a property in that subdivision. Other unlocked vehicles were entered in that vicinity, with cash, a wallet and other items stolen. The stolen SUV was recovered a short time later in St. Louis and was processed for evidence. Anyone with information on this case may call the WPD at 618-939-3377.

March 17

Gerard B. Bieber, 67, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams).