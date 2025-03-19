Police Blotter | 3-12-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 5

Nicholas P. White, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

March 10

Calneshia R. Smith, 31, of Cahokia, was arrested for DUI at 3:14 p.m. on I-255.

March 11

A malfunction with the city’s outdoor warning siren system caused one or more sirens to activate a false alarm with a warning regarding a chemical release during the afternoon, with police department issuing a notice to residents of the false alarm during the afternoon.

Illinois State Police

March 10

Emergency personnel responded about 1:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 5700 block of State Route 156 at Route 159 near Nu-Deal Oil just outside of Hecker. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Assisting ISP with the crash, which involved a Gateway FS work truck, included the Hecker Fire Department and Smithton police.

March 11

Emergency personnel responded about 11:35 a.m. to the area of southbound Route 3 just off I-255 in Columbia after a semi tractor-trailer struck a power pole, resulting in lines down and a brush fire. In addition to a portion of Route 3 traffic being shut down temporarily, a portion of Old Route 3 was also closed as responders handled the incident. Responding agencies included the Columbia, Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments and Illinois Department of Transportation. Ameren was also dispatched to the location of the downed utility pole. The situation was under control and fire departments cleared the scene shortly before 12:10 p.m. That portion of roadway was closed again temporarily during the evening as crews worked to replace the downed lines.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 25

Curtis R. Simshauser, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for burglary at Lock and Save Storage, 4185 Hanover Road, Waterloo. This incident is alleged to be related to a dispute involving a storage unit.

March 1

Diana L. Merzweiler, 49, of East Carondelet, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

March 6

Dakota S. Schmitz, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI shortly after 7 p.m. on MM Road near Russel Drive.

March 7

A single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Route 158 at Centerville Road. A 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Jerry Menees, 67, of Millstadt, was driving northeast on Route 158 when a deer ran into the roadway from the north and struck the vehicle. Neither the driver nor a 65-year-old front seat passenger were injured. There were four young passengers ages 9, 8, 6 and 6, one of which was transported to Mercy Hospital South via Columbia EMS.

March 9

Deputies assisted local fire departments in responding to multiple outdoor burning calls. One was a field fire in the 6200 block of Maeystown Road that the Waterloo Fire Department handled in the late afternoon. At 6:50 p.m., the WFD responded to a small fire in the woods on Old Baum Church Road. At 7:15 p.m, the Maeystown Fire Department responded to another fire in the woods on Maus Road. All incidents were handled within a short amount of time.

St. Clair County Sheriff

March 7

Deputies assisted several departments responded to a fully involved residential structure fire about 9:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Stage Coach Trail off IMBS Station Road. The Millstadt, Villa Hills, Columbia, Prairie du Pont, Camp Jackson and Northwest fire departments responded to the incident. A woman at home at the time of the fire was able to escape the residence, which was a total loss. Two pets perished in the blaze.

Waterloo Police

March 3

Steffanie E. Begley, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with obstructing justice for during an investigation involving Jeremy Owens, 36, of House Springs, Mo. Begley allegedly provided police with false information about the location of Owens, who was later charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury about 10:40 p.m. Feb. 5 at Amoco, 620 S. Market Street.

March 6

An additional count of domestic battery (great bodily harm) was added to a previous charge against Michael S. Kostecki, 45, of Waterloo, in connection with a Feb. 22 incident during which Kostecki allegedly punched a female victim in the right eye with a closed fist. The additional charge was added when it was discovered the incident resulted in the victim’s orbital bone being broken.

March 10

Jessica D. Heath, 47, of Rockwood, was charged with illegal dumping of garbage at Nice Twice, 518 Park Street.