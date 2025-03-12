Police Blotter | 3-5-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 21

Max D. Narzinski, 18 of Columbia, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol on North Main Street at West Monroe Street.

Feb. 25

Matthew B. Rogers, 29, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of North Main Street.

March 1

Police assisted the fire department and EMS in responding to fire calls. One was at 2:30 p.m. for the report of smoke in the basement of a home in the 1500 block of Campbell Lane. Work on a water heater was being conducted when the fire occurred. Another was shortly after 3:10 p.m. for an electrical fire in the wall of a residence in the 500 block of North Rapp Street in Columbia. No injuries were reported in either incident.

March 3

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a vehicle crash on West Bottom Avenue at Route 3. No injuries were reported.

MEGSI

Feb. 25

Maurice A. Adams, 32, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams). Adams was also charged with armed violence (category 1) for allegedly being in possession of a hand gun while committing a felony.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 25

Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred sometime between 7:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Cedar Street. There was forced entry into the residence. “There was no one home at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries,” Millstadt police said. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 618-476-7250.

Feb. 26

At 2 p.m., police received a complaint of solicitors on M&O Station Road. Police located three subjects who were soliciting door-to-door for an energy company and did not have a village permit. Chase M. Griffin, 18, of Arnold, Mo., was cited for soliciting without a permit. The individual had previously been warned by the police department earlier in the month not to solicit.

March 2

At 12:50 a.m., police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on West Van Buren Street. Police located the suspect vehicle on East Washington Street and the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, Eric J. Linnemeier, 45 of Belleville, was charged with DUI and improper lane usage.

At 4:20 a.m., Elijah M. Lampley, 24, of Belleville, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and expired registration in the 1000 block of East Washington Street.

At 7:20 p.m., Andrew M. Bauer, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested on a felony warrant out of St. Louis County in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 27

Daryl R. Burns III, 29, of Belleville, was arrested about 9:20 p.m. on Route 3 near T Road for DUI.

March 1

Ashley L Barken, 40, of St. Charles, Mo., was charged with criminal trespass to land near the intersection of Hawkhaven Drive and Hanover Road in rural Columbia.

St. Clair County Sheriff

March 4

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the report of a Jeep found on its side in the 1100 block of Mule Road. The vehicle was abandoned, as the driver had already left the scene.

Waterloo Police

March 3

At about 10:30 p.m., Ethan M. Summers, 20, of Red Bud, and Nicholas C. Sutherland, 18, of Smithton, were each arrested for retail theft and unlawful possession of alcohol following an incident at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.