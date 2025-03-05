Police Blotter | 2-26-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 17

Tanner E. Rodgers, 51, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant in the 500 block of East Cherry Street.

Feb. 25

Emergency personnel responded to multiple crashes in the area of I-255 and Route 3. The first crash involved three vehicles about 4:30 p.m. on Route 3 southbound just past the Palmer Road exit. No injuries were reported, but there was lane blockage. Another crash was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. on I-255 northbound at the Route 3 ramp into Columbia. Traffic was backed up as a result of these incidents.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 22

At 1:20 p.m., Patricia D. Seets, 55 of Chester, was arrested on two St. Clair County traffic warrants and cited for driving while license suspended, no insurance and no taillights in the 5900 block of Floraville Road.

Feb. 23

At 1:30 a.m., David T. Matzenbacher, 28 of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, speeding, and improper lane usage in the 6100 block of Saxtown Road.

Feb. 24

At 2:06 p.m., James E. Gladney III, 21, of Belleville, was arrested on an Illinois State Police traffic warrant during a traffic stop on East Washington Street at Breese Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 18

At about 7:05 a.m., a 2005 Mercury Sable driven by Savannah Cowsert, 18, of Hecker, drove over an icy patch on Route 156 at H Road and veered off the roadway, traveling through a fence. Cowsert was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Feb. 20

Paul F. Barner, 68, of Millstadt, was arrested about 8:40 p.m. on Route 158 at Centerville Road for DUI.

Feb. 23

Schameika T. Harper-Williams, 51, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street, Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 22

Michael S. Kostecki, 45, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly punching a female victim in the right eye with a closed fist.

Feb. 24

Jeremy L. Owens, 36, of House Springs, Mo., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury. Court records indicate two people were injured as a result of an incident which occurred Feb. 5 about 10:40 p.m. at Amoco, 620 S. Market Street.