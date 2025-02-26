Police Blotter | 2-19-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 11

Sarah J. Malloy, 35, of Dupo, was arrested on an in-state warrant at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Feb. 12

Brian E. Sanders, 34, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on an in-state warrant on North Main Street at Lepp Street.

Feb. 13

Mark A. Totra, 60, of East Carondelet, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (third offense) following a Jan. 23 traffic stop.

Lori D. Montine, 60, of Cahokia, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (third offense) following a Jan. 27 traffic stop.

Travis Johnson, 34, of Cahokia, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (fourth offense) following a Feb. 4 traffic stop.

Feb. 14

Steven M. Umfleet, 46, of Columbia, was charged with DUI in connection with a Dec. 28 incident in the 600 block of North Main Street.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Feb. 16

At 12:20 a.m., a 2023 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old male from St. Louis was stopped in a lane of traffic on eastbound I-255 west of Highway 231 in St. Louis County due to being involved in a crash when it was rear-ended by a 2013 Kia Soul driven by a 28-year-old man from Waterloo. The driver of the Kia was distracted by his phone which was being used as a navigation device, per police. The driver of the Honda was transported by family to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 11

At 5:40 p.m., a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old female from Red Bud was traveling east on LL Road at J Road when it lost control and overturned. The driver and her 16-year-old female passenger were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Feb. 12

Michael J. Wiley, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful visitation interference (petty).

Feb. 14

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding at about 9:30 a.m. to the report of a dog on an ice-covered pond in the 7300 block of Deer Hill Road. Upon arrival, the dog was standing about 20 feet from the water bank on the ice but fortunately had not fallen through the ice. Firefighters successfully removed the dog from the ice and cleared the scene shortly after 9:45 a.m.

Feb. 15

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash with injury on Gilmore Lake Road at Floraville Road northeast of Waterloo. A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Xander J. McCarty, 18, of Fairview Heights, was traveling south on Gilmore Lake Road when the car ran off the roadway to the right, striking a tree. McCarty was transported by Monroe County EMS to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Feb. 18

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:15 a.m. to a crash involving a sedan on Route 156 just east of H Road between Waterloo and Hecker. The sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed reported head, neck and shoulder pain and was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.