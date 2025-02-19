Police Blotter | 2-12-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 4

Darwin L. Moore, 26, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Palmer Road at Route 3.

Bates Electric of Imperial, Mo., and Solar City STL of St. Louis were each issued city ordinance violations for altering electrical equipment without obtaining a permit at a residence in the 200 block of Schlemmer Lane. Solar City STL was also cited for installing solar panels without a permit.

Feb. 5

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road. The southbound lanes of Route 3 were closed temporarily as public safety officials handled the crash. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Feb. 6

Christopher L. Farrell, 57, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass to land and retail theft. Court records allege Farrell was told to leave CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Boulevard, but refused. The documents also allege Farrell left the business without paying for two bottles of Absolut Vodka.

Feb. 7

Ivonah I. Bolden, 32, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on St. Clair County warrants.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 4

At 12:01 a.m., Kristi M. Bertrand, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and one headlight in the 100 block of East Washington Street.

Feb. 6

At 4:12 p.m., after receiving a complaint about a subject soliciting, police made contact with a subject soliciting without a permit on Lexington Drive. In 2024 the individual had previously been cited for soliciting without a permit in Millstadt. Hayden C. Stranc, 29, of Bluffdale, Utah, was cited for soliciting without a permit.

Feb. 7

At 8:25 p.m., Kannen D. Schreckengaust, 22, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for no insurance and suspended registration on North Polk Street at Ava Lane.

Feb. 9

At 2 a.m., Braidon M. Pilla, 26, of Granite City, was arrested for DUI, driving while revoked, expired registration, and improper use of registration in the 1200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Feb. 10

At 1:25 p.m., Vicki M. Cover, 53, of Alton, was arrested on a traffic warrant out of East Alton and cited for driving while suspended in the first block of South Jefferson Street.

At 11:05 p.m., Travean M.A. Wilson, 23, was arrested on a Granite City misdemeanor warrant and Leah G. Nichols-Jones, 22, of Granite City, was arrested on a Granite City felony warrant during a traffic stop on Route 163 and Concordia Church Road.

Feb. 11

Steven G. Akers, 59, of Millstadt, was charged with three counts of violating an order of protection.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 1

Adam T. Doyle, 23, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant (DUI, no insurance) in the 1800 block of G Road.

Feb. 3

Justin A. Viner, 38, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Jefferson County (Mo.) warrant (possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia) and driving while license revoked on Route 3 at GG Road.

Feb. 4

Brent D. Loy, 47, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and domestic battery (physical contact) for allegedly grabbing and pushing a female victim.

Feb. 5

Jason E. Hays, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Perry County warrant (violation of conditional discharge) on Route 159 at LL Road.

Feb. 6

Joshua A. Knight, 34, of Bonne Terre, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 9

Angela L. McIntyre, 42, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant (possession of meth) at Red Roof, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Feb. 5

Emergency personnel responded about 1:30 p.m. to a single-car crash in the area of 8330 Triple Lakes Road. The male driver of the vehicle did not report an injury but was trapped inside his car following the crash.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 17

Kevin L. Luksza, 37, of Millstadt, was charged with felony criminal damage to property in connection with a Dec. 14, 2024, incident during which he allegedly destroyed Christmas decorations at a residence in the 300 block of West Third Street.

Feb. 2

David T. Reuter was cited for dogs at large in the 400 block of Hartman Lane.

Feb. 4

The Waterloo fire and police departments along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded just after 10:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in front of Moto Mart, 409 Illinois Route 3. No injuries were reported in this crash.

Feb. 5

Jeremy L. Owens, 36, of House Springs, Mo., was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. for leaving the scene, expired license and no insurance at Amoco, 620 S. Market Street.

Feb. 8

Zachary M. Rehmer, 40, of Red Bud, was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. for DUI, improper lighting and disregarding a stop sign on Main Street at First Street.

Feb. 9

Isabella N. Meadors, 23, of Waterloo, was cited at about 1:10 a.m. for failure to notify of damage to an unattended vehicle and unsafe backing on a roadway on Main Street at Third Street.

Daniel R. Monterusso, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 6:20 p.m. for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage on Lakeview Drive at Paul Drive.