Police Blotter | 2-5-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 28

Christopher L. Farrell, 57, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Jan. 29

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding just after 4:45 p.m. to the report of a dog which had fallen through ice on a pond in the 6700 block of Stoneridge Estates off Stemler Road in rural St. Clair County. Fire personnel successfully rescued the dog shortly before 5 p.m.

Jan. 30

Nicole N. Mathews, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to a building at Reifschneider’s Grill & Grape, 608 N. Main Street.

Jan. 31

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding about 12:45 p.m. to a fire to a detached garage at the corner of West Bottom Avenue and Grueninger Street near Life Community Church. The fire was extinguished within a short amount of time. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Feb. 1

Ivan A Sanchez Hernandez, 31, of Collinsville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal possession of cannabis, speeding and no insurance on I-255.

Feb. 3

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue. No medical transport was required as a result of this crash.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 28

Ashley F. Keeney, 35, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Waterloo Police

Jan. 28

Robert J. Foote, 31, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly being in possession of a Rossi M88 .38 caliber revolver in public.

A 13-year-old Waterloo male was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol at about 2:30 p.m. at Waterloo Junior High School, 200 Bellefontaine Drive.

Jan. 31

Maclain J. Nobbe, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in excess of $150 in connection with a Nov. 1 incident during which he allegedly used an unauthorized card to buy lottery tickets and drinks at Randy’s RR Bar, 107 S. Main Street.

Feb. 1

David T. Reuter, 49, of Waterloo, was cited for restraint of dog in the 400 block of Hartman Lane.

Feb. 2

Trevor C. Hudson, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with obstruction of justice and resisting a police officer. Court records allege Hudson attempted to limit the statements of a possible victim of a domestic disturbance while also interfering with investigation of the incident by a Waterloo police officer. He was also arrested for DUI at about 1:10 a.m. on Lakeview Drive at Hartman Lane.

Feb. 3

Amy R. Bucherich, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI in connection with a Dec. 29 traffic stop on Evansville Avenue at Red Bud Avenue. Bucherich was also cited for driving on a revoked license.