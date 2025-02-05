Police Blotter | 1-29-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 21

Nyla M. Gantt, 27, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 900 block of S. Main Street.

Jan. 22

Steven C. Ueltzen, 41, of Pevely, Mo., was charged with felony driving while license revoked (ninth offense).

Tyrus R. Ulmer, 61, of Columbia, was charged with domestic violence (physical contact), unlawful restraint and interference with a report of domestic violence. Charging documents allege Ulmer detained two female victims at his residence in the 400 block of Brellinger Street. He is also alleged to have pushed one victim to the ground and dragged the other across the garage floor by her leg.

Jan. 25

Priscilla A. French, 65, of Dupo, was arrested for battery.

Jan. 26

Ramone T. Hughes, 40, of Granite City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 18

At 11:56 a.m., Briana L. McKinney, 46, of Swansea, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic warrants during a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

Jan. 20

At 9:45 p.m., Nathan M. Freeman, 36, of Millstadt, was charged with resisting a peace officer and failure to wear a seat belt (passenger) on South Monroe Street and White Street.

Jan. 21

At 11:20 p.m., Corey D. Sumoski, 43, of Dupo, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and expired registration in the 3500 block of Douglas Road.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Jan. 26

A two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:20 p.m. on Highway 67 just north of Poplar Bluff in Butler County, Mo., involving a local resident. A 2019 Jeep Latitude driven by a 39-year-old Poplar Bluff woman attempted to make a U-turn northbound and was struck by a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by a 67-year-old Columbia woman. The local woman was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries listed in the report as moderate.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 14

Emergency personnel responded about 8:50 a.m. to separate crashes on Route 3 at Old State Route 3 near the Sydenstricker Nobbe dealership south of Waterloo. A pickup truck disobeyed the stop sign at Old State Route 3 and struck the trailer of a semi. Only minor injuries were reported in that crash. However, police said a person who had stopped to help and was outside of his vehicle was struck by a second semi truck traveling on Route 3. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of a 2005 Volvo D12 semi, James Notter, 59, of Red Bud, was traveling south on Route 3 and turned onto Old State Route 3 to avoid debris from the initial crash. Notter told police he did not see a parked vehicle and struck it, as well as pedestrian Jerry McCauley, 67, of Red Bud, with the trailer attached to the semi.

Jan. 18

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to a rollover crash on Route 159 near Sunset Lane south of Hecker. A 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Steven M. Minnemann, 62, of Modoc, was traveling northbound on Route 159 when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, where it overturned. Minnemann was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 10

Thomas A. Mulligan, 49, of Nunuet, N.Y., was charged with retail theft in excess of $300 in connection with a July 3, 2024, incident during which Mulligan allegedly stole a transfer pump from Rural king, 740 N. Market Street.

Jan. 19

Mandy R. Herring, 46, of Valmeyer, was charged with retail theft (prior conviction) and theft/deception at Dollar General, 717 N. Market Street. Court records allege Herring took items from a shelf and then exchanged them for cash using a fraudulent receipt. The charges also allege Herring stole paper plates.

Jan. 23

Autumn N. Osberg, 40, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on East Mill Street at North Main Street. Osberg was also cited for expired registration.

Jan. 25

Emergency personnel responded about 8:55 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Market Street at Mill Street near the Monroe County Courthouse. A 2024 Subaru Outback driven by Karen A. Hodapp, 74, of Waterloo, was traveling east on Mill Street and entered the intersection with Market Street, resulting in a collision with a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Trenton L. Slaughter, 18, of Waterloo, which was traveling south on Market Street. Hodapp was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.