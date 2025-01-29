Police Blotter | 1-22-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 13

Sebastian D. Jacoby, 35, of O’Fallon, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and for expired registration on Hickory Lane at Shawnee Court.

Isaiah M. Blackford, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly body slamming a female victim several times. Blackford was also charged with battery for allegedly pushing the female victim into a door.

Jan. 15

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ghent Road and Quarry Road. The Columbia Fire Department was requested to clear debris from the roadway. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Tanner E. Rodgers, 51, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant in the 700 block of East Cherry Street.

Lamondo M. Barnhill, 26, of Belleville, was arrested on an in-state warrant, and for no license and no insurance on I-255 at milepost 7.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 17

At 11:30 p.m., Kimberly S. Klemp, 47, of O’Fallon, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no insurance and improper lane usage on Douglas Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 18

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 159 near Sunset Lane south of Hecker. The vehicle was on its side in the roadway on Route 159. Upon responder arrival, the occupant of the vehicle had safely exited, so there was no entrapment. One person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Hecker Fire Department assisted police at the scene.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 13

John M. Sabo, 51, of Renault, was charged with unlawful visitation interference (petty).

Jan. 14

William P. Reese, 47, and Ashley P. Crowder, 40, both of Sparta, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine (greater than 15 grams but less than 100 grams). Reese was also charged with possession of psilocybin mushrooms and possession of LSD.

Jan. 15

A St. Clair County man was charged in connection with the recent theft from a video gambling machine at a Waterloo gas station. Deontae T. Spates, 24, of Washington Park, was charged with theft (over $500), criminal damage to property and burglary for his role in the theft of $1,371 in cash from a machine late in the night of Dec. 30 at Mobil On the Run, 1000 State Route 3. All three charges are felonies. A similar robbery also occurred at Moto Mart in Red Bud shortly before 1 a.m., and other incidents have been reported across the metro east in recent weeks.