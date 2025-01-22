Police Blotter | 1-15-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 4

Travis Hallopeter, 21, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 8:20 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Hill Castle Road.

Jan. 9

Emergency personnel responded about 6:15 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from Route 3 southbound to Route 158 westbound toward Millstadt. Police said the driver of the vehicle, Valerie Wild, 38, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 11

Holly A. Hodge, 47, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Brady D. McCallister, 43, of Belleville, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense).

Jan. 12

Amber M. McDonald, 44, of St. Louis, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 near Hanover Road.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 8

Laura C. Burch, 35, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful visitation interference (petty) in the 100 block of Kurken Drive.

Jan. 13

Adron Q. Winget, 21, and Brandon C. Stevens, 20, both of Waterloo, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance in connection with a Sept. 17, 2024, incident. Winget was charged with possession of cocaine, and Stevens was charged with possession of psilocybin mushrooms.