Police Blotter | 4-5-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 30

Grayce A. Kraft, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested for an in-state warrant on South Main Street at Jefferson Street.

April 1

Anthony S. Knaup, 39, of Dupo, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant and also for no insurance on West Sand Bank Road at 11 South.

Victor A. Licklider, 23, of Barnhart, Mo., was arrested for driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and unlawful registration lighht on Route 3 at Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 26

Emergency personnel responded about 6:15 p.m. to the report of an overturned vehicle following a crash in the area of Bluff Road at Woodland Ridge in Valmeyer. Police said a 1999 Dodge 2500 driven by Carl F. Cafolla, 20, of Valmeyer, was traveling west on Woodland Ridge at downhill curve and departed the right side of the roadway with the passenger side tires and overcorrected. As the truck overcorrected, the driver lost control, striking the ditch and overturning in the field. Cafolla was transported to Mercy Hospital South via Monroe County EMS for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

March 28

Matthew H. Hesterberg, 52, of Columbia, was charged with domestic battery following an incident in the county.

April 1

James R. Drury, 32, of Perryville, Mo., was charged with possession of weapon by a felon for having a Ruger .45 handgun with him during a traffic stop on Route 3 at Hanover Road. Drury was also charged with driving while license revoked and improper use of registration.

April 2

The Waterloo Fire Department responded in the early evening to a brush fire at 6404 Cari Lane near Red Bud. The fire was extinguished within a relatively short amount of time with little damage reported. Wind gusts were reported to be up to 25 miles per hour at the time of the fire call. “It’s not a good time to be burning outside,” Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said.

Waterloo Police

March 30

Randy S. Rokita, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery following an incident involving a family member.