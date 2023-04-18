Police Blotter | 4-12-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 30 – Blake Wagner, 21, of Columbia, was charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

April 4 – Oliver M. Austin, 28, of Belleville, was charged with DUI on South Main Street at Route 3 in Columbia. Austin was also charged with felony obstruction of justice for “refusing to provide evidence as stated in a sworn and approved search warrant.”

April 4 – Ian D. Cooper, 23, of Dupo, was arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. on I-255 for an in-state warrant.

April 9 – Madalyn J. Schrader, 20, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. for DUI, unlawful possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis and illegal transportation of alcohol at Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry Street. Also charged in the incident were Drew K. Totra, 20, of Waterloo for unlawful possession of alcohol and unlawful consumption of alcohol and Jack L. Spisak, 19, of Columbia, for unlawful consumption of alcohol.

April 9 – Sarah A. Schmidt, 38, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid a non-injury crash about 8:30 p.m. on Old Route 3 at Skyline Drive.

April 10 – Edward L. Wright, 33, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after midnight for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon on I-255.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois

April 4 – Maclain J. Nobbe, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver.

Millstadt Police

March 7 – Shortly before 5 p.m., Jennifer L. Barhoumi, 48, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on a felony drug warrant out of Maryville during a traffic stop at Floraville Road and Douglas Road.

April 1 – At 6:25 p.m., Amanda M. Ellis, 27, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County traffic warrant and cited for suspended registration and no insurance in the 500 block of South Illinois Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 3 – Brett A. Busbee, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and expired registration at 3:20 p.m. on Route 158 at Centerville Road in Columbia.

April 3 – Jeffrey A. Petri, 54, of Millstadt, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for driving while license revoked.

April 4 – William A. Bugg, 32, of Alhambra, was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Court documents allege Bugg carried an uncased and unloaded rifle and handgun at 11728 Levee Road in East Carondelet with ammunition “immediately accessible.”

April 4 – Brandi Rohlfing, 27, of Valmeyer, was arrested for DUI shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Route 156 just west of the fairgrounds.

April 5 – Lakia L. Lewis, 40, of Cahokia Heights,was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 at Route 3 in Columbia.

April 6 – Page N. Duck, 25, of Cahokia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

April 9 – Joshua M. Becker, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested following a late night incident on Old Red Bud Road behind Waterloo High School for aggravated battery (public place) and aggravated battery (strangulation) involving a female victim. Bond for Becker was set at $75,000.

April 10 – A vehicle crash about 12:30 a.m. on Route 159 at LL Road near Red Bud with the driver leaving the scene is under investigation with possible charges pending.

St. Clair County Sheriff

April 11 – Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a motorcycle crash with possible injury in the 4100 block of Buss Branch Road in Paderborn. Assisting the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Hecker Fire Department and Millstadt EMS. Initial reports are that a 60-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was thrown about 15 feet from the bike in this crash. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

Waterloo Police

March 30 – Lance W. Kingston, 47, of Waterloo, was charged with battery for making “physical contact of a provoking nature.”

April 1 – Michael F. Lively, 52, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery.

April 2 – John F. Presley, 70, of Waterloo, was charged with retail theft at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.