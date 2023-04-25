Police Blotter | 4-12-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 14

An early morning pursuit following a traffic stop that winded through town before the suspect vehicle ultimately sped north on Route 3 out of city limits is under investigation.

April 15

John D. Fullagar, 52, of South Roxana, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. for DUI and disobeying a stop sign on Golden Briar Lane at Rueck Road.

April 16

Christopher Sharp, 38, of Wentzville, Mo., was arrested shortly before 3:30 a.m. for DUI and improper stop on Route 3 at Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

April 18

Two women from East Carondelet, ages 22 and 21, face charges of aggravated battery and mob action following an altercation about 3:30 p.m. involving several people in the parking lot of Burger King, 350 Columbia Centre Drive. Police said the women were recently terminated from employment at the restaurant and were mad at another current employee. Two friends of that employee, ages 15 and 17 from East St. Louis, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

Illinois State Police

April 3

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on I-255 southbound near milepost 11. A maroon 2007 Freightliner driven by Leslie Jackson, 50, of St. Louis was traveling south on I-255 near milepost 11 in lane three. An orange 2013 International IDOT truck driven by Eric Woodcock, 40, of Columbia, was stationary in lane three providing traffic control with yield sign and emergency lights activated for road maintenance south of the incident. The driver of the Freightliner failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the IDOT truck, ISP said. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson was cited for improper passing of an emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Millstadt Police

April 11

Leon L. Kemmerling, 30, of Mt. Vernon, was charged with three counts of forgery related to recent incidents in Millstadt, Smithton and O’Fallon. Kemmerling was also charged with one count of felony theft. On April 4, Millstadt police began investigating a forgery case at First National Bank of Waterloo. It was learned the suspect who produced a forged check did so in other communities as well.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 9

Karen E. Altes, 44, of Waterloo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery (victim over age 60) and three counts of battery following an incident with four individuals at the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club campground. Bond was set at $25,000. On April 12, the court found a “bona fide doubt” as to the defendant’s fitness to stand trial, and Altes was ordered to be examined by Dr. Daniel Cuneo on the issue of her fitness. A medical report must be submitted by May 12.

April 11

Ryan M. Kincaid, 34, of Granite City, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

April 15

Kristina M. Michels, 38, of Red Bud, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Powell Road at LL Road. Michels told police she was probably traveling a little too fast while traveling south and swerved in an attempt to miss a deer, resulting in a rollover crash. She reported injuries as a result of the crash.

April 16

David M. Amann, 63, of Red Bud, was arrested for domestic battery in the 8500 block of Nike Road.

St. Clair County Sheriff

April 12

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS assisted deputies in responding shortly after 3 p.m. to 7677 Triple Lakes Road east of Dupo after a person became trapped underneath a zero-turn lawn mower that had overturned. An arriving deputy said the subject was not seriously injured in the incident, but EMS personnel did transport the person to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. The fire department cleared the scene at 3:24 p.m.

Waterloo Police

April 12

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Park Street and Moore Street. The initial report is that two people involved in the crash were placed in stretchers for treatment by Monroe County EMS personnel. Both declined medical transport. Assisting Waterloo police were Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Fire Department.