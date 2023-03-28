Police Blotter | 3-22-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 12

Edward T. Durham, 48, of Wood River, was arrested shortly after 1:10 a.m. for DUI on Route 3.

March 15

Police assisted the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department shortly before 10:20 a.m. at the scene of a barn fire at 1228 Hoffman Estates Drive off Rueck Road. Embers spread from a burn pile near the barn and ignited the structure, which had no vehicles or animals inside. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and then doused the burn pile.

March 17

Michael A. Cillo, 31, of High Ridge, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant at Top Shooters, 531 Old Route 3.

Ryne K. Walker, 35, of Sullivan, Mo., was charged with theft (control/intent) following a Feb. 22 incident at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 135 Admiral Trost Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 10

Mark A. Marlow, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with felony domestic battery (prior conviction).

March 12

Drayven E. Barker, 27, of Belleville, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

March 15

Meghan Ann Williams, 28, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), bribery and driving while license suspended on Palmer Road. Williams is alleged to have offered the arresting officer $300 to forego the arrest.

March 16

Tiarra L. Woods, 28, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested for driving while license suspended and on multiple St. Clair County warrants.

March 19

Charles F. Boedeker, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Madison County warrant on Route 3 at Hill Castle Lane in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

March 8

Samuel O. Glover, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony criminal damage to property and domestic battery following an incident in the 200 block of Osterhage Drive.

March 10

Charles K. Beckman, 32, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery following a March 2 incident.

March 13

Gregory A. Outland, 66, of Caseyville, was arrested for felony retail theft and aggravated fleeing/eluding police following an incident at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, in which a Stihl chainsaw and other items were allegedly stolen from the store.

March 17

Antonio D. Smith, 47, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with felony driving while license revoked.

March 20

Police agencies were on the lookout for a black motorcycle driven by a white male wearing a brown leather jacket shortly after 3:30 p.m. The motorcyclist sped away from a traffic stop attempt on Route 3 northbound at FF Road in Waterloo and continued north at a high rate of speed as police vehicles gave pursuit. The pursuit was terminated due to high speeds on Route 3 at Route 158 near Columbia, after which a Columbia police officer observed the motorcycle speeding north through a red light on Route 3 at North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-939-8651.