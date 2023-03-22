Police blotter | 3-15-23

Columbia Police

March 11

Andrew S. Hammel, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested about 10:50 p.m. for DUI and speeding on Quarry Road at Ghent Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 1

The theft of a catalytic converter stolen off an RV in the lot of Brooks Motor Company, 8818 Summer Road, is under investigation. It is not immediatelty known when the theft may have occurred.

March 8

Levi A. Hall, 26, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended on I-255.

March 10

Michael L. Briggs, 54, of St. Louis, was arrested for a Jefferson County (Mo.) probation violation on I-255.

March 13

Alexis V. Klingerman, 25, of Millstadt, was charged with resisting a peace officer, reckless driving, unlawful possession of cannbis (driver), no insurance and improper display of registration.

Waterloo Police

March 2

John C. Holston, 26, of Red Bud, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at Amoco, 620 S. Market Street.

March 5

Jared T. Ballinger, 30, of Bonne Terre, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

March 8

Samuel O. Glover, 39, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 10:50 p.m. for domestic battery in the 200 block of Osterhage Drive.

March 10

John M. Gallagher, 67, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 4:20 p.m. for DUI and driving in the wrong lane on Moore Street at Veterans Drive.

March 13

Two suspects are in custody following a retail theft reported at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street. Shortly after 3:45 p.m., police units were attempting to stop a suspect vehicle described as a silver Honda sedan. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed the vehicle on Imbs Station Road near Wagner Road. The vehicle was eventually stopped on Washington Street in Millstadt and two persons were taken into custody. Charges are pending.