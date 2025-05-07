Police Blotter | 4-30-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 27

Nelda P. Cobb, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery shortly before 12:10 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded about 5:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Carl Street. There were no injuries resulting from this crash. An SUV attempted to cross Route 3 westbound from Carl Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Route 3.

April 28

Darius M. Smith, 34, of College Park, Ga., was picked up on a warrant related to charges of continuing a financial criminal enterprise. Court documents allege Smith committed three acts of forgery on June 27 and June 29, 2023, and Dec. 4, 2024, involving FCB Banks, 700 Columbia Centre Drive. Smith was originally charged with forgery and identity theft in connection with the June 27, 2023, incident. Court records in that case allege Smith fraudulently used identifying information for a business, Midwest Concrete. In using the business name, address and bank account information, Smith allegedly used a forged check to obtain $2,250 from the Columbia bank. After failing to appear for two court dates, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Prior to his recent arrest, Smith allegedly committed another act of forgery on Dec. 4.

Millstadt Police

April 23

At 2 p.m., police received a complaint of a solicitor without a village permit on Morgan Lake Drive. Gabriel M. Hernandez-Stinnett, 21 of Laguna Hills, Calif., was cited under local ordinance for solicitation without a permit.

April 24

At 9:45 p.m., Shelly L. Gonzalez, 52, of Freeburg, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage, in the 6200 block of Floraville Road.

April 25

At 1:17 a.m., Keary A. Thompson, 20, of Freeburg, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no insurance, and speeding in the 400 block of East Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 21

John M. Sabo, 52, of Renault, was arrested for a warrant on Kaskaskia Road just east of Lemen Road.

April 22

Adin Subasic, 57, of St. Louis, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

April 24

Samantha B. Ahrens, 32, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Jan. 29 incident.

April 27

A male teen was injured in a crash that occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. south of Columbia. The teen was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra westbound on Vella E Lane when his truck veered off the roadway to the right near Gall Road, striking a mailbox. The truck overcorrected and overturned. The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

April 28

Thomas L. Smith, 57, of Waterloo, was charged with three counts of theft involving three different victims of alleged incidents at Phillips 66/Select Fuel, 3745 State Route 3, Red Bud.

Waterloo Police

April 14

Amanda R. Kryskowiak, 45, of Millstadt, was charged with two counts of violating an order of protection for allegedly mentioning two people listed on an order of protection in a “Facebook Live” online social media video.

April 16

Lindsey J. Egner, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 6:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

April 24

Sarah N. Rednour, 43, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with felony theft for allegedly obtaining unauthorized control of currency from State Bank of Waterloo, 885 State Route 3, in connection with a May 31, 2024, incident.

Jesse R. Dill, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly boarding a school bus and making threatening statements toward two victims during a March 26 incident.

Seth C. Hammonds, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful carry/possession of a firearm, a Glock 43X 9 mm pistol during a March 24 incident.

April 27

Laurie A. Elgart, 48, of Red Bud, was charged with retail theft at Dollar General, 717 N. Market Street.

Brandon M. Rackhouse, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with retail theft at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.