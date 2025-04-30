Police Blotter | 4-23-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 19

Kendra S. Franklin, 35, was arrested on Madison and St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license revoked on I-255.

April 21

The Columbia Fire Department assisted police in responding about 11:15 a.m. to the 700 block of North Briegel Street after a gas line was struck by public works personnel. Ameren was dispatched to the scene to repair the damaged gas line and arrived on scene at about 11:35 a.m.

Dupo Police

April 22

Multiple departments responded about 6:40 p.m. to a structure fire reported at the rock quarry located at 100 Industrial Drive just off I-255. Smoke was observed inside a shed on the property upon firefighter arrival, but no flames. Responding agencies in addition to police included the Dupo, Prairie du Pont, Cahokia and Columbia fire departments in addition to Dupo EMS. The fire was extinguished within a short amount of time, with no injuries reported.

Millstadt Police

April 15

At 11:55 p.m., Toshun L. Prater, 23 of Festus, Mo., was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), speeding, no insurance and no registration in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

At 7:10 p.m., police received a complaint of a solicitor who did not have a village permit on Gladwyn Drive. Liam P. Dobson, 20 of Woodridge, was cited for solicitation without a permit. Dobson was cited for the same offense on this day in the 200 block of Halifax Drive in Waterloo.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 8

Jordan C. Swan, 39, of Fairview Heights, was charged with felony failure to return from furlough in connection with a March incident during which he allegedly failed to report to Monroe County Jail. In April 2024, Swan was sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge and 30 days in county jail for felony driving while license revoked.

April 14

Paul A. Jumper, 34, of Dupo, was arrested on I-255 for St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license suspended.

April 17

An injury crash involving a motorcycle occurred shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Route 156 just west of H Road. A 2016 Harley-Davidson driven by Anthony J. Polka, 33, of Waterloo, was traveling east on Route 156 when it struck a deer and traveled an additional 100 yards before coming to rest. Polka was transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Ian C. Osborne, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.

Waterloo Police

April 9

Trevor C. Hudson, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with theft/unauthorized control and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly taking possession of a 2014 Ford F350 belonging to Ronald Schilling, owner of Superior Express in Waterloo.

April 16

Anthony F. Grasso III, 67, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery (other prior) for allegedly making physical contact with a housemate, struggling with and striking the face of a female victim. Grasso had previously been convicted of violating an order of protection in November 2020.

Lindsey J. Egner, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at about 6:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

April 18

Steven M. Hornacek, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue at 3:12 p.m. Hornacek was also charged with illegal transportation of alcohol (driver), improper land usage and operating a vehicle without registration plates.

Kelly A. Baucom, 50, of Union, Mo., was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) on Route 3 at Park Street.