Police Blotter | 3-1-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police – Feb. 25

Shortly after 9:40 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department responded to Top Shooters, 531 Old Route 3, for an oven fire that may have spread to the structure. Fortunately, the blaze was quickly knocked down by a fire extinguisher. The kitchen at Top Shooters was temporarily closed as a result of the fire.

Deterick L. Green, 51, of Ferguson, Mo., was charged with DUI and felony obstruction of justice for refusing to submit to chemical testing after a warrant was obtained. He was also arrested for driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol following a traffic stop shortly after noon on I-255.

Millstadt Police – Feb. 24

Shortly before 4 a.m., police received a call in reference to a possible vehicle burglary in progress near the intersection of West Adams Street and Tyler Street. The caller reported a suspicious vehicle that had all of its lights off and an individual looking into vehicles. An officer arrived within three minutes but the vehicle was gone. Through investigative techniques, a thorough description of suspect vehicle and registration plate were obtained. A few hours later, it was determined this vehicle, a dark gray Hyundai passenger car, was a suspect in vehicle burglaries in Smithton. In addition, it was later learned this vehicle had been stolen from Belleville and was subsequently recovered later in the day.

Monroe County Sheriff – Feb. 8

Samantha J. Stoverink, 23, of Columbia, was charged with DUI and improper lane usage at 4:05 a.m. on Route 3 at Rose Lane in Waterloo.

Feb. 15

Chester S. Jackson, 31, of Sparta, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at J Road near Waterloo.

Feb. 18

Nikki L. Bovee, 40, of Sappington, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on Valmeyer Road at Route 3 in Columbia.

Feb. 20

Nicholas J. Schardan, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested on two St. Clair County warrants on Park Street at Route 3 in Waterloo.

Feb. 21

Joshua P. Gansmann, 34, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended on I-255.

Mark A. Schaefer, 29, of Hecker, was arrested for battery in the 300 block of Country Village in Hecker.

Feb. 25

Walter E. Womack, 44, of New Athens, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at Circle K, 209 S. Market Street, Waterloo.

Feb. 27

Lance W. Phelps, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with battery/physical contact in connection with a Sept. 30, 2022, incident in the 3000 block of Ames Road.

Waterloo Police – Feb. 18

Logan C. Shields, 23, of Waterloo, was charged with giving/selling liquor to a minor at the Fast Stop convenience store, 409 Route 3.

Benjamin L. Morrissett, 20, of Hecker, and Trevor J. Link, 20, of Waterloo, were each charged with purchase/possession (motor vehicle) of liquor by a minor on North Market Street at Route 3.

Feb. 27

Christy M. Turner, 48, and Mark D. Tiarks, 18, both of Waterloo, were charged with criminal trespass to residence. Court documents allege both had unlawfully remained in an apartment in the 300 block of Front Street from December 2022 to February 2023.