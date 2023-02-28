Police Blotter | 2-22-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 12

Earl M. Black, 39, of Belleville, was charged with DUI, possession of cannabis (driver) and failure to reduce speed at 1:57 a.m. on Bluff Road at DD Road.

Feb. 13

Michael J. Breeding, 54, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI, vehicle headlight violation and speeding at 9:27 p.m. on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Nicholas J. Minden, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on Monroe and St. Clair County warrants and for no license, no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 at Quarry Road.

Feb. 14

Christopher R. Elder, 43, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Norman Drive for DUI, speeding and no insurance.

Camden M. Hurst, 26, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for suspended license on South Main Street at East Liberty Street.

Feb. 20

Danyae A. Smith, 20, of St. Louis, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no insurance and expired registration on I-255.

Jaeliah K. Lane, 26, of Cahokia, was arrested on three in-state warrants and for expired registration, driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol.

The Columbia police and fire departments responded shortly after 1:10 p.m. to the 400 block of Burroughs Road after a youngster reportedly discovered a military style hand grenade in the woods near that area and told a parent. Scott Air Force Base was contacted and dispatched a unit to the scene as part of an investigation into the finding. “The immediate area was evacuated until they arrived,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said. Upon inspection, the grenade was determined to be inert – meaning it could not explode because there was no explosive inside.

Metro Enforcement Group of SW Illinois

Feb. 14

Brett K. Rogers, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with an Aug. 26, 2022, incident in Monroe County.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 10

Alexis T. Graves, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol at 3:07 a.m. in the 400 block of Route 3 near the Fast Stop convenience store.

Feb. 12

Jesse R. Krebs, 49, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Route 3 at South Market Street for DUI and improper lane usage.

Feb. 15

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded to a late morning crash on North Market Street near Kolmer Avenue. The initial call reported at least one passenger sustained an unspecified injury. The vehicles involved were a gold Chevrolet Equinox and a maroon Chrysler 300.

Feb. 17

Lea Ann Weinhoff, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. on North Moore Street at HH Road for DUI, improper turn signal and improper lane usage.