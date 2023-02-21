Police Blotter | 2-15-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 3

Anthony L. Barnett, 44, of Independence, Mo., was arrested for obstructing identification and driving while license suspended on North Main Street at West Whiteside Street.

Feb. 7

Tina N. Comte, 47, of Columbia, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis, suspended registration, driving while license revoked and no insurance on Route 3 at West Bottom Avenue.

Feb. 12

Earl M. Black, 39, of Belleville, was arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. for DUI, unlawful possession of cannabis and failure to reduce speed on Bluff Road at DD Road.

Nicholas J. Mirden, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on Monroe and St. Clair County warrants and for no license, no insurance and expired registration on Route 3 at Quarry Road.

Feb. 13

Police assisted the fire department in responding shortly after 2:45 p.m. to a vehicle on fire inside an attached garage in the 1100 block of Timber Ridge. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze in the garage.

Metro Enforcement Group of SW Illinois

Feb. 9

Macy D. Higgerson, 26, of East Carondelet, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Marcus C. Jelinek, 28, of East Carondelet, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Steven D. Pierce, 52, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of weapons by a felon (9 mm round of ammo) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Millstadt Police

Feb. 2

At 7:05 p.m., police received a complaint of solicitors who falsely told a resident they possessed a village permit. These solicitors were with the same company that was cited in January for soliciting without a permit. Taylor A. Langsdorf, 19, of Burnsville, Minn., and Andreya D. Smith, 20, of Jackson, Ky., were cited for soliciting without a permit.

Feb. 4

Shortly after 3 a.m., Nicholas J. Furlan, 33, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County probation warrant during a traffic stop at Washington Street and Jefferson Street.

Feb. 11

At 9:46 a.m., James R. Malone, 45, of Belleville, was arrested for driving while license revoked and suspended registration in addition to a warrant out of Pontoon Beach in the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 5

Dementrius M. Thomas, 26, of Hazelwood, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at the Palmer Road exit in Columbia.

Feb. 8

Lavada B. Heidelberg, 35, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and driving while license suspended on I-255.

Feb. 9

The Hecker Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Monroe and Main streets (Routes 156 and 159) in Hecker shortly before 11:25 a.m. The vehicles involved were an orange Nissan sedan and a semi tractor-trailer. Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.

Feb. 10

Sean M. Robinson, 29, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

George J. Bieber, 58, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer for allegedly making “contact of an insulting and provoking nature” with a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy while at the Monroe County Courthouse. His bond was set at $30,000.

Feb. 12

Johnathan C. Brooks, 42, of Millstadt, was arrested on a failure to appear, contempt of court warrant from Seminole Nation, Okla.

Feb. 13

Officials at Career Center of Southern Illinois, 6137 Beck Road in rural Red Bud, took precautions following a possible threat made by a male student. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the situation. “We were informed that a threat was made by a student on one of our school buses,” CCSI Director Stephanie Mohr said. “Several students overheard the threat and immediately reported it to administration. We contacted the appropriate law enforcement and began our investigation. We will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement to investigate the situation and ensure the safety of our campus. We appreciate our students who overheard the threat doing the right thing and reporting it to the administration.”

Feb. 14

Justin M. Hatton, 35, of Alton, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (fifth offense) and no insurance in connection with a Jan. 28 traffic stop.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 31

Mariah T. Mize, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with visitation interference (three or more times).

Feb. 7

Brian L. Helvey, 42, of Red Bud, was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly striking an individual with a closed fist on a sidewalk in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Feb. 14

David W. Thorpe, 35, of Benton, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (third offense) and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.