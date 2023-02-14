Police Blotter | 2-8-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 2

Emergency personnel responded about 2:50 p.m. to a vehicle crash on North Main Street at Cascade Drive. One person sustained a minor injury in the incident.

Feb. 3

Columbia fire and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at South Main Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Feb. 6

Police and EMS personnel responded to a residence in the 600 block of West St. Louis Street shortly before 4:15 p.m. for a person sustaining a possible drug overdose. The Monroe County coroner’s office was later called to the scene. No other information was immediately available.

Tyson R. Nash, 18, of Dupo, was charged with felony computer tampering (altering data) for allegedly accessing and obtaining data from a cellular device without the victim’s knowledge.

Feb. 7

The Columbia Fire Department assisted police in responding about 4:30 p.m. to a creek behind 1123 White Pine Circle for a 16-year-old female who got stuck in the mud. Firefighters successfully removed the teen from the creek without injury.

Metro Enforcement Group of SW Illinois

Feb. 6

Zachary D. Sloan, 31, of Collinsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 31

Tramill E. Slaughter, 27, of East St. Louis, was arrested on two St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license suspended on Bradington Court at Veterans Parkway in Columbia.

Feb. 1

Richard C. Sanford, 46, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Feb. 3

Steven D. Forrester, 21, of Valmeyer, was arrested on Route 3 and Hanover Road for Dupo police warrants.

Feb. 4

Dwayne O. Harmon, 49, was arrested on Park Street at Route 3 in Waterloo on a St. Louis police warrant and for driving while license suspended.

Boyd E. Riggins, 62, of Granite City, was arrested on I-255 for an Illinois State Police warrant.

Feb. 6

Emergency agencies responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Ames Road near Red Bud. One occupant reported a bloody nose on scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 27

Tyler M. Dell, 24, of Waterloo, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol following a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. on South Main Street at Third Street.

Jan. 30

Maurice M. Hollingsworth, 40, of Renault, was charged with possession of weapon by a felon (second offense). Hollingsworth had been convicted of the same charge in October 2017. Police were called to a late-night report of shots fired in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue, after which evidence was located. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Feb. 1

John W. Kirkley, 36, of Waterloo, was charged with felony domestic battery (prior offense). Kirkley was convicted of the same charge in November 2021.

Feb. 5

Alec E. Skaer, 26, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation about 1:30 a.m. at 213 S. Main Street for public urination.

Cori H. Schmuke, 44, of Columbia, was cited about 1 a.m. for illegal transportation of alcohol on West Third Street. Also cited was Brian Schmuke, 45, of Columbia, for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Feb. 6

Kennedy M. Jordan, 20, of Waterloo, was charged with felony theft ($500-$10,000) in connection with a Dec. 21 incident in which Jordan is alleged to have stolen merchandise from Maurices, 941 N. Illinois Route 3.