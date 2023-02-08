Police Blotter | 2-1-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 20

Antonio D. Jenkins, 36, of Columbia, was issued a citation for failure to restrain dogs in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway.

Jan. 25

A two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:50 p.m. on the Route 3 northbound ramp onto I-255 northbound. Timothy Montgomery, 59, of Columbia, was driving a 2014 GMC Terrain and Patrick Buffa, 51, of Collinsville was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Both were driving north on Route 3, the Terrain on the left and Elantra on the right. The Terrain veered off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and went into the right lane, striking the rear driver’s side of the Elantra. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 26

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at South Main Street. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Alec Vanlanduit of Missouri was traveling southbound on Route 3 and entered the intersection at Gall Road. A 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Christopher Saciolowski, 19, of Columbia made a left turn from Route 3 toward Gall Road in front of the Equinox. Saciolowski was cited for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic. None of those involved required medical transport.

Jan. 27

Natasha L. Acres, 36, of Affton, Mo., was arrested on a warrant and cited for speeding and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Sand Bank Road.

Jan. 30

Dane R. Jordan, 19, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with an Oct. 4 incident.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 5

Kathleen R. Ramage, 33, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on southbound I-255 at the Route 3 exit in Columbia.

Jan. 27

Deborah M. Reynolds, 67, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI (drugs) in connection with a Nov. 1 traffic stop on northbound I-255 at mile marker 4.2.

Metro Enforcement Group of SW Illinois

Jan. 25

Joseph A. Bohannan, 39, of Belleville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Nov. 19 incident. He was also charged with obstructing justice (destroying evidence) for allegedly throwing a glass meth pipe from a vehicle window.

Angela L. McIntyre, 40, of Belleville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Nov. 19 incident.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 20

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police received a call of a possible intoxicated driver. Police located the vehicle in the first block of North Polk Street. Upon an investigation, the driver, Ramah A. Crowell, 56, of Mascoutah, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper parking on the roadway.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 25

Sarah E. Lucas, 32, of Dupo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in connection with a Nov. 18 incident.

Jan. 28

Justin M. Hatton, 35, of Alton, was arrested on I-255 for warrants out of Union and Jersey counties.

Michael T. Mertz, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 300 block of Front Street in Waterloo on a Monroe County warrant.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 27

Erin D. Richardson, 20, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer for allegedly kicking WPD Sgt. Trin Daws while he was acting in his official capacity as a peace officer.