Police Blotter | 1-25-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 15

Fernando Warren, 31, of St. Louis, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal transportation of cannabis and arrested for driving while license suspended, expired registration and no insurance on I-255 shortly after 8 a.m.

Jan. 20

Emergency personnel responded about 11:10 a.m. for a vehicle crash at the intersection of Rueck Road and North Metter Avenue. A black 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by 26-year-old Hailey Pretto of Columbia crashed into an HTC telecommunications box, resulting in exposed wires. A stop sign was also damaged in the incident, which occurred as the car was turning south from Rueck onto Metter. Pretto refused medical transport from the scene.

Jan. 21

Mitanesha L. Moffett, 28, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on a Collinsville police warrant at 123 Southwoods Drive.

Conservation Police

Dec. 30

Christopher Tierce, 55, of Red Bud, was cited for raising deer without possessing a valid game breeders permit.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 19

At 3:30 p.m., James W. Hilmes, 48, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County felony warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine at a residence on West Madison Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 15

Theresa L. Dundon, 51, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Robert A. Dickerson, 54, both of Pevely, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jan. 17

Scott Schweitzer of Fults was issued a general performance citation for allowing a buildup of trash and debris around a burn pile on his property.

Jan. 18

Kodi K. Keith, 27, of East Carondelet, was arrested at 1335 Jamie Lane in Waterloo on a St. Clair County warrant for unlawful visitation interference.

Jan. 19

Raymond H. Leslie, 57, of Cahokia, was charged with felony driving while license revoked in connection with a Dec. 9 traffic stop. This latest incident is the 11th time Leslie has been charged with the same violation. He was arrested for driving while license revoked in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1997 (three times) and 2013 in St. Clair County. In 2004, he was arrested for this offense once in Missouri. In Monroe County, he was arrested for driving while license revoked in 2009, 2012 and last year.

Jack A. Savage, 19, of Freeburg, and Samuel R. Mezo, 22, of Millstadt, were both charged with burglary and criminal trespass to property for allegedly entering a 2004 Dodge pickup truck to attempt a theft in rural Waterloo. Both were also charged with criminal damage to property for causing between $500 and $10,000 worth of damage to a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 14

Jamie L. Jaeger-Werner, 45, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly before 7:15 p.m. for DUI while license suspended for DUI, speeding and no insurance on Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive.

Jan. 18

A juvenile was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land in connection with an early morning incident Jan. 16 in the 100 block of North Church Street. A homeowner reported that at about 1 a.m., someone kicked in one of the doors at the residence.

James Hermanns, 53, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of threatening a public official and two counts of harassment via electronic communication. Charging documents allege that Hermanns on Jan. 14 threatened to kill Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis and Assistant Regional Superintendent Chris Diddlebock. Also on Jan. 14, Hermanns is alleged to have sent electronic death threats to his ex-wife and a man. Bond for Hermanns has been set at $75,000.

Jan. 19

Cheyenne Oxendine, 24, of Waterloo, was cited for dumping trash on another’s property at 217 W. Third Street.