Police Blotter | 2-11-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Dupo Police

Feb. 10

Multiple agencies responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to assist with a fight reported in the Dupo High School gym. The altercation involved players on the court in the boys basketball game taking place and ended within a short amount of time, those familiar with the incident reported.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 29

Kyle S. Cast, 43, of St. Charles, was arrested in connection with a Dec. 28 incident during which he was alleged to have possessed an “open Missouri title,” a Class 4 felony. Cast was also cited for driving a white 2016 Ford van without registration.

Feb. 2

Joseph M. Minnella, 35, of Key West, Fla., was arrested for DUI at 1 p.m. on northbound I-255 near milepost 6 in Columbia.

Millstadt Police

Jan. 30

At 10:25 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile from Mascoutah was cited for reckless driving on East Washington Street at Wheat Ridge Lane.

Feb. 8

At 1 a.m., Charles A. Bozsa, 28, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Douglas Road at Floraville Road.

At 5:20 a.m., Edin N. Silva Ramos, 28, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested for reckless driving, driving while suspended, disregarding a stop sign, speeding and no insurance on Jefferson Street at Washington Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 31

Tyler L. Middleton, 29, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested shortly before 11:30 p.m. for DUI on Route 3 at Crook Road south of Waterloo.

Feb. 2

Timothy J. Morgan, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monroe County warrants for telephone harassment (threaten to kill), unlawful possession of cannabis, and suspended registration.

Feb. 5

Shortly before 7:40 p.m., a 2025 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jessica James, 34, of Valmeyer, was involved in a vehicle vs. deer crash on Route 156 at D Road. James reported arm pain due to airbag deployment, but refused medical transport from the scene.

Feb. 6

Spencer P. Kostecki, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI about 12:45 a.m. on Route 3 at Rose Lane in Waterloo. He was also charged with speeding, improper lane usage and no insurance.

Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Route 3 at EE Road near the YMCA. A 2009 Volkswagen EOS driven by Jordyn Kretchmer, 23, of Waterloo, attempted to pull onto southbound Route 3 from EE Road when it was struck by a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Francis Flannery, 56, of Waterloo, which was traveling north on Route 3. Both drivers reported injuries, which police classified as minor in nature.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 8

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 5:20 p.m. to a chimney fire in the 600 block of Louise Lane off Covington Drive. Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said there was a fire in the chimney upon arrival. Firefighters removed the chimney cap and dropped a chain in the chimney to knock anything down that may have been clogging the flue.