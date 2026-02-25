Police Blotter | 2-18-26

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 13

Nicole C. Guthrie, 20, of O’Fallon, and Shaelynn D. Proctor, 19, of Freeburg, were each cited for unlawful possession of alcohol and unlawful possession of cannabis shortly before 10 p.m. on Route 3 at Hill Castle Road.

Feb. 15

Justin D. Richardson, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 12:40 a.m. for DUI and improper turn signal on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

Dupo Police

Feb. 10

Dupo EMS, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Columbia Police Department assisted Dupo police in responding to Dupo High School shortly before 7:30 p.m. after a fight broke out between players from both the Dupo and Collegiate Medicine & Bioscience varsity boys basketball squads during the game. The fight was stopped quickly by referees and school personnel, after which the game was canceled and the Collegiate Medicine hoops team was escorted by police to its bus for safety as it returned home to St. Louis.

Monroe County

Feb. 10

Larry C. Fillinger, 58, of Dupo, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (DUI, second offense) on Jan. 26. The incident occurred as Fillinger has an open case in Monroe County Court for the same charge, filed Jan. 6 following a Dec. 23, 2025, traffic stop in Columbia.

Feb. 12

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 3 at KK Road. A 2021 RAM Promaster driven by Taylor Ashland, 22, of East Alton, was stopped at the intersection to cross east across Route 3 when it collided with a 2021 Kia Sorento driven by Alex C. Easter, 37, of Red Bud. Easter was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Feb. 13

Jalen M. Bennett, 24, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for a St. Louis City warrant on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive in Columbia.

Feb. 15

Daniel A. McCain, 35, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI during a traffic stop on Route 3 at Park Street in Waterloo just before 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 3 at EE Road near the YMCA. A 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Linda Zoeller, 72, of Columbia, was attempting to turn left onto EE Road when it collided with a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Debra Dorste, 69, of Waterloo, which was traveling north on Route 3. Neither driver required medical transport.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 11

Edward E. Foulks, 43, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe used for inhaling methamphetamine.

Rodney S. Bolle, 50, of Fults, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a Feb. 9 traffic stop. Bolle was also charged with driving while license suspended.

Feb. 12

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on North Market Street at Bradford Lane next to Schnucks in Waterloo. The vehicles involved were gray and white SUVs. One male occupant was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries in the crash.