Police Blotter | 2-4-26

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 29

Gabriel M. Tucker, 44, of Collinsville, was arrested for DUI shortly before 11 p.m. on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway. Tucker was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while unlicensed and no insurance.

Jan. 30

Benjamin D. Pendergrass, 36, of St. Louis, was cited for illegal possession/use of fireworks following a traffic stop just after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Gall Road and Ryan Drive.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 31

Emergency personnel responded about 7:10 p.m. to a two-vehicle injury crash on I-255 southbound near milepost 16 north of Dupo in St. Clair County. One vehicle came to rest in the median while the other was stalled in a lane of traffic. The vehicles involved were a white Mazda and red Chevrolet Impala. One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. I-255 was shut down and reopened at approximately 8:05 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 27

Herman G. Goss, 66, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive in Columbia.

Feb. 2

Sandra Bustamante, 31, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 27

Randy J. Ruma, 41, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Estel L. Bequette, 50, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Justin L. Veteto, 43, of Dupo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jan. 30

Kimberly D. Denning, 63, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI about 6:30 p.m. at Arby’s, 721 N. Market Street. Denning was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while unlicensed and no insurance.