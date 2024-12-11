Police Blotter | 12-4-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 30

Richard A. Hinojosa, 68, of Granite City, was arrested shortly after 11:30 p.m. for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding, no insurance and driving while license suspended on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Dec. 1

Lily A. Cotton, 22, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper turn signal on I-255.

Dec. 2

Police assisted emergency personnel responded to two separate crashes during the morning rush hour. The first occurred about 7:35 a.m. involving multiple vehicles on Route 3 just south of South Main Street. The second was shortly before 8 a.m. involving a rollover on I-255 at milepost 4. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Dec. 3

Emergency personnel responded about 2 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway near West Park Drive. All occupants involved were able to safely exit the vehicles following the crash. One person was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment of minor injuries.

Elise R. Mannix, 21, of Waterloo, was charged with contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor in connection with an April 7 incident during which Mannix allegedly promoted the commission of burglary involving a person under 17 years of age in the Columbia Lakes apartment complex.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 1

Shortly before 7:10 p.m., Alanna C. Jacks, 37, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and cited for driving while license suspended in the 4700 block of Centreville Avenue.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 26

Kurt E. Braun, 45, of Red Bud, was charged with aggravated DUI (third offense) in connection with a Nov. 7 incident on LL Road at Brickey Road in rural Red Bud.

Nicole L. Arms, 52, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with driving while license suspended (third offense) in connection with a July 24 incident on Route 3 at David Street in Waterloo.

Nov. 28

Tammy L. Boren, 54, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant (deceptive practice) in the 400 block of South Main Street in Hecker.

Nov. 29

Tiffany S. Granger, 49, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant (driving while license suspended) on I-255.

Gregory J. Taylor, 48, of DeSoto, Mo., was arrested for unlawful possession of weapon by a felon on I-255 after allegedly being in possession of a Stoger .45 caliber revolver and six rounds of ammunition.

Dec. 2

Charles T. Klein, 32, of Waterloo, turned himself in on a charge of aggravated battery (bodily harm) following an alleged incident that occurred in the 6500 block of Goeddeltown Road.

Dec. 3

Deputies assisted the Valmeyer Fire Department in responding shortly after 1 p.m. to a chicken coop on fire next to a tree on a property in the 2400 block of Falcon Place north of Valmeyer. The fire was reported to have been contained by about 1:40 p.m.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 29

Anthony R. Phillips, 33, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. for DUI, resisting a peace officer, and illegal transportation of alcohol at Mobil on the Run, 1000 State Route 3.

Dec. 1

The report of a possible attempted burglary to motor vehicle in Creekside Estates was unfounded. Police said there was no evidence of a crime despite the victim reporting her car alarm sounding. She did not witness anyone around her car and nothing appeared to have been disturbed.