Police Blotter | 11-27-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 19

David A. Dixon, 41, of Belleville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 22

Jack M. Kelly, 56, of Dupo, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 southbound

at milepost 4.4.

Nov. 24

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the

curvy ramp from Route 158 to southbound Route 3. A 2020 Honda driven by Terah Lane, 47, of Nashville, Ill., was driving on the Route 158 ramp toward Waterloo when she lost control of vehicle and it rolled onto its roof. She refused medial transport at the scene.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 17

At 8:19 p.m., Tiffany M. Lusk, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Edwardsville for aggravated DUI during a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Floraville Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 31

Dakota T. Nelson, 32, of Belleville, was charged with possession of a lost/mislaid debit card in connection with an Oct. 23 incident.

Nov. 25

Katherine R. Ramsey, 28, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

She was also charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe (first offense).

St. Louis County Police

Nov. 24

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-255

westbound at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. There was no immediate word on possible injuries, but there was lane blockage that led to the full westbound span being shut down temporarily. Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS, Columbia Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 22Samuel J. Mercer, 32, of Waterloo, was charged with home invasion (cause injury) in the 200 block of West Mill Street after allegedly punching a male victim in the face several times. Mercer requested a continuance for his pretrial release hearing and remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail pending a release hearing set for Dec. 3.