Police Blotter | 11-20-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 10

Lisa M. Gmys, 51, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. for DUI and disregarding a traffic signal at 1280 Columbia Centre Drive.

Nov. 13

Keyshawn M. White, 23, of East Carondelet, was arrested on multiple in-state warrants on Route 3 at North Main Street.

Nov. 17

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and car on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive in Columbia. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Enso Cruz Melsay, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, no license, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Nov. 19

Columbia EMS and fire department personnel assisted police with a crash involving a motorcycle about 6:25 p.m. on the ramp from Route 158 to northbound Route 3. There was no immediate word on the extent of possible injuries.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 14

At 2:55 a.m., Shan D. Lambert, 52, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a Monroe County felony warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a St. Clair County traffic warrant. He was also cited for driving while suspended, operation of a vehicle when registration suspended for non-insurance, no insurance and expired registration in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.

At 7:58 a.m., Nicole E. Hopson, 38, of Belleville, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County traffic warrants and also cited for unlawful display of registration, no license, no valid registration and no insurance in the 300 block of West Mill Street.

Nov. 15

At 10:15 p.m., Brian S. Wallace, 51, was cited for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of a vehicle when registration suspended for non-insurance and no insurance in the 200 block of South Breese Street. Rhiannon A. Wallace, 44, was also cited for illegal transportation of alcohol (passenger).

Nov. 16

At 1:20 a.m., James M. McCormack, 40, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Floraville Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 12

Jason B. Polk, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. for DUI on Route 3 at Mark Drive in Columbia.

Nov. 14

Andrew L. Hacker, 45, of New Baden, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 159 in Hecker.

Nov. 16

Justin Roth, 34, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Advantage Self Storage, 1322 Valmeyer Road, Columbia.

The Hecker Fire Department and Millstadt EMS assisted deputies in responding just after 4:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle crash involving a Ford Focus at the intersection of Route 156 and Route 159. No medical transport was required.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:55 p.m. to a rollover crash on a curve in the 8200 block of D Road northwest of Waterloo. David S. Sharp, 32, of Rolla, Mo., was arrested for aggravated DUI (license revoked for prior DUI).

Nov. 17

Abby L. Goudey-Palacios, 40, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at Columbia Laundry, 287 Southwoods Drive.

Nov. 18

The Red Bud Fire Department assisted deputies and Monroe County EMS at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ames Road between Renault and Ruma after a vehicle struck a utility pole. Reports from the scene indicated both occupants of the vehicle were able to exit safely with no major injuries reported.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Nov. 18

The Hecker Fire Department assisted police and other agencies shortly before 2 a.m. in locating a suicidal subject in the 4100 block of Waterloo Road near Floraville. Hecker firefighters provided thermal imaging equipment for the search after the subject apparent ran from a property in that area. The Smithton Fire Department utilized its drone to further assist in the search. The subject was located and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 6

Robert W. Stock, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 6:30 a.m. for retail theft at MotoMart, 409 S. Illinois Route 3.

Nov. 8

Scott C. Dillow, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 12:10 a.m. for DUI on Covington Drive at North Rogers Street in Waterloo.

Nov. 15

Christopher T. McGee, 45, of Waterloo, was cited shortly before 8:30 p.m. for public intoxication on South Main Street at West Mill Street.

John D. Brewer, 68, of Waterloo, was charged with violating an order of protection after allegedly knocking on the door of and yelling out to a male protected by the order.

Nov. 16

Emergency personnel responded about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Hamacher Street. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Nov. 17

Logan Garstang, 23, of Waterloo, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and no insurance shortly before 1 a.m. on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue.

Nov. 19

Ethan A. Hacker, 19, of New Baden, was charged with aggravated battery (public place) in connection with a Nov. 5 incident at KFC, 918 N. Market Street, where he allegedly struck a male victim in the face.