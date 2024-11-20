Police Blotter | 11-13-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 8

Nicholas M. Douglas, 36, of Cahokia, was charged with obstructing identification, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), driving on expired license (expired over one year), no insurance and operating a vehicle with suspended registration following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 5

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Machelle N.R. Buckley, 26, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant on Madison Street at Breese Street.

Nov. 7

At 9 p.m., Sarah B. Johnson, 37, of Belleville, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic and misdemeanor warrants and a Monroe County traffic warrant. She was also cited for no valid driver’s license, operation of vehicle when registration suspended for non-insurance and operating an uninsured vehicle in the 300 block of South Jefferson Street.

Nov. 10

Shortly before 3:40 p.m., Terrion L. Brown, 18, of East St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County felony warrants for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer following an incident in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 7

Kurtis A. Grahlherr, 42, of Waterloo, was charged with harassment via electronic communication for allegedly threatening injury to the recipient of a text message and threatening to damage the property of the recipient’s mother.

Kurt E. Braun, 45, of Red Bud, was charged with DUI at 9:27 p.m. on LL Road at Brickey Road near Red Bud.

Nov. 9

Kiefer Rosier, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery.

Nov. 11

Dennis D. Ventress III, 31, of New Athens, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Adam L. Gonczy, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Gary T. Kirchner, 54, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Louis City warrant.

Clarence M. Aldridge, 37, of Cobden, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.