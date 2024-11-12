Police Blotter | 11-6-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 1

Tyler C. Reifschneider, 33, of Columbia, was charged with DUI at 1:07 a.m. in the 700 block of Pines Way. He was also charged with improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Nov. 3

Maeson L. Kehl, 25, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 10:15 a.m. for aggravated battery (strangulation) against a male victim in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 28

Robert B. Barkman Jr., 51, of Belleville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Sept. 7 incident on South Main Street at Oak Street.

Oct. 29

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., Millstadt police were assisted by Smithton police in responding to a domestic battery call in which the victim was a juvenile. Upon the on-scene investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and later transported to the St. Clair County Jail. Jacob D. Thrower, 29, of Millstadt, was charged with unlawful restraint, domestic battery and endangering the life/health of a child.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Nov. 5

A 60-year-old Columbia man was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 61 southbound at Herky Horine Road in Jefferson County, Mo. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 38-yard-old man from Pevely, Mo., failed to yield on Herky Horine Road, colliding with a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by the Columbia man that was traveling south on Highway 61. The Columbia man was transported to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson for treatment of moderate injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 30

Jacob D. Wolf, 36, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer in connection with a Feb. 23, 2023, incident during which Wolf allegedly disregarded a signal to stop, then fled at a rate of speed at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit.

Oct. 27

Cainen L. Buechel, 17, of Columbia, was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol at 3:48 a.m. on Whitetail Circle at Buck Run in rural Waterloo. He was also charged with disobeying a stop sign, no insurance and driving during a restricted time per a graduated driver’s license.

Brennan C. Schmitz, 17, of Waterloo, was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol at 4:07 a.m. on HH Road at Deer Hill Road in rural Waterloo.

Oct. 30

Adam M. Ursch, 31, of Columbia was charged with submitting a false report to 911.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 26

Blake E. Miller, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a J&J Ventures gambling machine at Moto Mart, 409 State Route 3.

Oct. 28

Travonna A.P. Gayden, 34, of St. Louis, was cited about 8:45 p.m. for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and expired registration on North Market Street at Bradford Lane.

Oct. 29

Zachary T. Moore, 27, of Imperial, Mo., was charged with armed violence, possession of meth and possession of a weapon by a felon, that being a 9 mm handgun.

Dylan M. Throop, 28, of Chester, was charged with retail theft at Walmart, 941 N. Market Street.

Nov. 1

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding shortly before 1 a.m. to a stove fire that spread to kitchen cabinets inside a home on Willow Lane off Park Street in Waterloo. The fire was extinguished within a short amount of time, after which firefighters remained on scene to ventilate smoke from the structure. All occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely without injury.