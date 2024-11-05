Police Blotter | 11-5-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 23

Bobby D. Criss, 55, of Collinsville, was arrested shortly after 10:20 a.m. for aggravated assault (deadly weapon) at 301 Vision Drive.

Oct. 25

Angel C. Jones, 28, of Granite City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving with a suspended license on Route 3 at Eagle Drive.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 23

At 9:30 p.m., police were called for a hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred at Washington Street and Jefferson Street. The driver of one vehicle provided the registration plate of the suspect to police. The following day, the suspect reported to the police station. Kody R.J. Flanagan, 30, of Millstadt, was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and expired registration.

Oct. 28

In 2023, Millstadt police began investigating a case in which an elderly person had been financially exploited over a period of time by a subject known by the victim. Upon completion of the investigation, which also included assistance from Adult Protective Services, the report was forwarded to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Apprehended in the case was Michelle L. Dublar, 62, of Millstadt, who was charged with financial exploitation of elderly (excess of $5,000 but not $50,000) and theft, both felonies.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 23

Adam T. Doyle, 23, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. for DUI on Old State Route 3 at Ames Road near Red Bud.

Oct. 24

Janeen G. Salem, 43, of St. Peters, Mo., was charged with defrauding an alcohol/drug screening in connection with an Oct. 10 incident during which Salem allegedly provided a substitute urine sample.

Oct. 25

The Hecker Fire Department responded about 4:30 p.m. along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS to a two-vehicle crash on Route 159 at Guebert Drive south of Hecker. All occupants safely exited their vehicles and there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Oct. 26

Kevin R. Bergmann, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Oct. 29

Gina L. Spencer, 52, and Eric J. Spencer, 50, both of Millstadt, were both charged with possession of a handgun without having a valid FOID card in connection with an Aug. 24 incident.

Valmeyer Police

Oct. 28

Tyler M. Jones, 32, of Modoc, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, driving without a license and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 4

An evening incident during the Waterloo High School varsity football game at 505 Bulldog Boulevard involving two juveniles who allegedly attacked a Waterloo police officer is under investigation. No other information was publicly available from the police department or Monroe County state’s attorney.

Oct. 24

Daniel S. Slaughter, 50, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended.