Police Blotter | 10-23-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 6

Christopher L. Farrell, 57, of Columbia, was charged with public intoxication at 11:44 a.m. near the intersection of North Main and Whiteside streets.

Oct. 14

Duran C. Watson, 35, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on an in-state warrant on I-255 at milepost 5.8.

Oct. 15

Penny R. Bandy, 50, of Millstadt, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), no insurance, suspended registration, and for an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Oct. 17

Officers assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding shortly before 2 p.m. to an electrical fire on a panel at the side of a business at 220 Admiral Trost Road. The fire was related to a solar panel on the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Oct. 21

Scott D. Peery, 45, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault (peace officer), unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer in connection with a Sept. 23 incident during which Peery allegedly struggled with two Columbia officers while they attempted to handcuff him. Peery was also in possession of a 9 mm Sig Sauer P320 pistol at the time of arrest.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 15

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Illinois and Mann Road. The responding officer located and stopped the vehicle near the intersection. Michael J. Wegescheide, 40, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with revoked FOID and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Oct. 17

At 9:30 p.m., police took a report of a burglary to vehicle in which a folding table was taken from the back of a pickup truck in the 100 block of East White Street. The reporting party stated he saw a silver SUV with Missouri plates driving slowly in the area around the time of the theft.

Oct. 18

At 4 p.m., police responded to Washington Street and Jefferson Street for a two-car traffic crash, in which the at-fault vehicle left the scene. Upon investigating, the responding officer was able to obtain the registration plate number of the suspect vehicle. An Illinois State Police broadcast was put out on the vehicle. Later, Red Bud police located the vehicle in its venue. Christopher D. Hermann, 43, of Red Bud, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield turning left.

At 10:34 p.m., Brendon S. Cahoon, 24, of Belleville, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic warrants out of Fairview Heights and Swansea, and also cited for driving while suspended at Veterans Drive and Elm Street.

Oct. 19

Shortly before 12:10 a.m., David C. Mueth, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on South Jefferson Street.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Oct. 17

Emergency responders were busy handling multiple crashes on I-255 westbound on and near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS first assisted Mehlville (Mo.) fire and EMS personnel in responding to an injury crash at about 9:15 a.m. involving a semi and SUV on the bridge deck. A 2018 Mazda CX9 driven by Enis Mehmedovic, 32, of St. Louis, experienced a mechanical failure and slowed on the westbound bridge, resulting in a 2020 Volvo NL semi driven by Robert A. Barnick, 70, of Teutopolis, striking the rear of the SUV and crashing into the concrete barrier. Mehmedovic and his 32-year-old female passenger were both transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries listed as moderate. At 10:10 a.m., Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to a secondary crash on I-255 westbound at milemarker 4.4. While this crash was deemed minor, one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 10

George A. Stork, 26, of Walsh, was charged with domestic violence for allegedly choking and striking a female victim in the head in the 100 block of East Back Street, Hecker.

Kyler D. Wilson, 32, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on Route 3 in Waterloo on a felony warrant out of Winfield, Kan.

Oct. 11

An injury crash occurred on Bluff Road at HH Road near Valmeyer. At 6:40 p.m., a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Aldrand J. Wayland, 35, of St. Louis, was traveling east on Bluff Road just west of HH Road when the car drove into the opposite lane and side-swiped a westbound 2023 Ford Bronco driven by William D. Charton, 44, of Valmeyer. Charton was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Oct. 13

Aidan J. Sensel, 18, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with DUI at 6:01 a.m. on Route 3 at KK Road. He was also charged with improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Oct. 15

Tammy M. Shelton, 34, of Renault, was arrested for domestic battery in the 100 block of South Main Street, Renault.

Jessica L. Perez, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 800 block of North Market Street in Waterloo for a St. Clair County warrant.

Oct. 17

Emergency personnel responded about 4:20 p.m. to a crash on J Road near Route 156 east of Waterloo. A black 2002 Ford F250 went off the roadway and came to rest on its side. The driver of the truck, Glen Harbaugh, 71, of Red Bud, said he passed out while driving south on J Road, resulting in the truck veering off the roadway and striking a ditch. Harbaugh was transported to Mercy Hospital South for medical observation and treatment of minor injuries.

Oct. 19

Emergency personnel responded about 7 a.m. to a rollover crash on Fults Road just west of Maus Road between Fults and Renault. Police said the driver, a 16-year-old, was not injured in the crash.

Oct. 21

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding about 7:45 p.m. to an oil spill caused by a blown engine on a fuel truck on Route 156 near Susewind Lane east of Waterloo. No injuries were reported in the incident. WFD personnel conducted cleanup operations and traffic control, clearing the scene by about 9 p.m.

Erik L. Reyna, 19, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property in connection with an Aug. 18 incident during which he was alleged to have knowingly caused rocks to be flung at a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.